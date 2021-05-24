The San Patricio County Extension Education Association awarded three 2021 graduating seniors from San Patricio County with scholarships totaling $1,500 and each recipient receiving $500.
The association annually awards 4-H, FFA and FCCLA graduating seniors scholarships to “ ... assist them in the pursuit of their college career.”
The first recipient, Jenna Howard is a Gregory-Portland High School senior and 4-H Club member with plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in allied health.
Emily Mutchler is a Sinton High School senior and FFA member planning to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in animal science.
Trinity O’Brien is a Clover T 4-H Club member and plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in agribusiness.
According to the association, funds are made available each year through the continued hard work of its San Patricio Extension Education Association members.
