Time again to Pack the Pantry

PORTLAND – City of Portland employees kicked off their annual Pack the Pantry Thanksgiving Food Drive last week. Employees are looking for non-perishable food items during this event which will be donated to the Portland’s Salvation Army’s Food Pantry prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
They encourage county residents to take non-perishable foods to any city facility (city hall, community center, fire department, police department or public works buildings) through Nov. 20.
Donors are encouraged to provide food items such as canned vegetables, canned meats, canned fruits, cooking oils, canned soup/chili, canned sauces, dried herbs, spices and seasonings, meals in a box (kits), powdered milk, instant potatoes, pasta, rice, apple sauce, granola bars, whole grain cereals, crackers, peanut butter or nuts.
The Salvation Army asks donors to avoid purchasing junk food, sugary drinks and bulk items.
