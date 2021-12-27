The Pavilion Assisted Living facility in Portland celebrated some holiday cheer with a Christmas tree contest that had residents getting all sorts of goodies.
Local business owners and residents donated trees to the facility and then residents voted on their favorite. The top three received a basket full of donated gifts such as food, wine and even a pedicure or two to make the holiday season even better.
“We went out to the community and we had asked people from Portland if they would be interested in decorating a small Christmas tree, three feet or smaller, and then they donated them here,” Harbor Hospice Community Education Coordinator Tiffany Merryman said. “Then the trees are actually going to stay here and they get to go into the residents’ rooms to add a little Christmas cheer here in the facility.”
Coastal Palms Nursing & Rehabilitation donated two trees, Sheila Pyatte and sister Marcella Wright donated one each, the office of Dr. Gregory Charles donated one, the Nelson family donated two, Keller Williams of the Coastal Bend realtor Laura Miller donated one, Anthem Home Care donated a tree, Gayle Liles donated one and Harbor Hospice’s Betty Toland donated one.
The winners were Marcella Wright for first place, Coastal Palms Nursing & Rehabilitation for second and Betty Toland for third.
This was the first time for the facility to hold the event and they are looking to do it again next year and hopefully have more trees and prizes.
Pavilion Assisted Living Facility Executive Director Cheryl Longwell added, “We’re blessed to have Tiffany be one of our sponsors here in the facility. She’s helped us add some holiday cheer for the residents this Christmas.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•