Lemonade Day was held last month and was a first for the Portland Chamber of Commerce. It turned out to be a popular event as well as 14 local kiddos signed up and built their first lemonade stands.
“I was so impressed with everyone’s lemonade stands and I’m so glad that I didn’t have to be a judge,” Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow joked at an award ceremony breakfast held last week.
The national event was created in 2007 in order to teach children how to become an entrepreneur and how to run a business.
“Since its launch, Lemonade Day has grown from serving 2,700 kids in (Houston), to more than 1 million children across North America,” Skurow added. “Lemonade Day sparks the spirit of entrepreneurship and empowers them to set goals, work hard and achieve their dreams.
“Entrepreneurship education benefits students from all socioeconomic backgrounds because it teaches children to think outside the box and nurtures unconventional talents and skills.
“Furthermore, it creates opportunities, ensures social justice, instills confidence and stimulates the economy. What is really fascinating is that children are born with tons of yeses and a lot of entrepreneurial energy. What is alarming is that over a child’s educational career, the energy starts to diminish. Lemonade Day is an essential activity to keep that energy and spark alive.”
Two of the local children that participated in the event were present at the breakfast to receive awards.
Penelope Martinez took the Best Stand award which included a check for $100 given by Greens & Things Nursery and Florist owner JoAnn Vasquez.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Madison Quintanilla and came with a $250 check from Dennis Rinaldi of Dash Construction.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•