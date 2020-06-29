TxDOT announced Fourth of July traffic plan for Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that it will implement a new traffic plan for motorists using State Highway 361 (Cut-Off Road) to board the ferries during the Fourth of July weekend to help ease congestion during the holiday.
Under the plan, the existing center left turn lane will be converted to a through lane at the Avenue A/Port Street intersection with the traffic signals flashing red in all directions. This is designed to separate the ferry traffic from through traffic that is using the northbound right lane to travel to Cotter Street.
The traffic change will begin Thursday, July 2, and continue through Monday, July 6. Traffic monitoring will determine if the plan is adjusted or continued. A portable message sign on SH 361 will direct ferry traffic to the center lane.
For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@TxDOT.gov or (361) 808-2544.