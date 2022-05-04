Recently, the Odem-Edroy ISD campus libraries partnered with Updog Pizza in Odem to reward students for reading.
The top readers for each grade level were given a certificate for a free 12-inch pepperoni and cheese pizza from Updog Pizza. Twelve students were rewarded after the fourth six weeks grading period. The first winners were from Odem Junior High campus with future winners will be announced on the district social media sites.
A special thank you to Adam Martinez with Updog Pizza for partnering with us to support our students.