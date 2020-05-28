CORPUS CHRISTI – The USS Lexington Museum, 2914 North Shoreline Boulevard, is reopened to guests on Friday, May 22, as a part of the Phase 2 of the Texas Governor’s “Report to Open Texas.” Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Last Friday, guests were welcomed aboard by a local marching band and Lieutenant LEX as they kicked off Memorial Day Weekend.
“The safety of our guests, staff and volunteers remains, as always, our highest priority,” USS Lexington Membership Coordinator Amanda Taylor said. “The USS Lexington Museum has instituted safety protocols that are in line with local and state executive orders and guidelines. If you’re feeling ill or have other health concerns, we look forward to welcoming you on board when you’re feeling better.
“All surfaces, railings, etc., on board the ship are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis, and we request family groups maintain social distancing from others and for all guests to make use of the many hand washing/sanitizer stations throughout the ship.”
She added that staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and guests are encouraged, but not required, to also wear a mask or other face covering.