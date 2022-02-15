The USS Lexington Museum’s 29th annual Stage Door Canteen will be held Friday, Feb. 18, from 7-10 p.m.
The museum said it will be a magical evening of music and nostalgia that commemorates the commissioning of this historic ship in February 1943.
Headlining the star-studded cast will be the USS Lexington Big Band featuring vocalists Jason Armstrong, Flicka Rahn and Victoria Majors as well as special guest fiddler Scott Plant. Attendees are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes and dress in business casual 1940s era fashion, or a WWII military uniform.
Appetizers, a cash bar and entertainment will be provided and complimentary valet parking will be available.
“Stage Door Canteen is an important fundraising event,” USS Lexington Museum Executive Director Steve Banta said. “We hope that the community will join us this year as we celebrate our 30th anniversary as a museum and commemorate one of the longest serving and most decorated World War II aircraft carriers.”
For those who are unable to attend or those who would like to participate virtually, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live. Only a limited number of tickets and sponsorships are available this year and can be purchased at www.usslexington.com. Individual tickets are $100 and reserved tables for 8 are $1,000. Sponsorships of varying levels are also available. Proceeds from this fundraising event will support our upcoming “Women of the Navy” exhibit.