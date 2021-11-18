Back in August, a fire at the Voestalpine Texas LLC plant in Portland had the Portland Fire Department responding within minutes. Voestalpine CEO Uwe Leopold commended the department’s swift actions which he said minimized the damage.
In turn, the company donated $10,000 for help ramp up some community programs.
“We were very fortunate to have their help and we ended up having a lot less damage to one of our conveyor belts, but at the end it was minimal because of the help,” Leopold said. “It’s important for us, being here in Portland, to have the support from official departments and we are going to increase our support to help you be even more efficient in future.”
He said he also wanted to support the community because fire is a threat to everybody and the more support and protection the community has the better.
The $10,000 donation was given to the Portland FD which they will use to create a smoke alarm program.
Portland Fire Chief Jeff Morris said, “The interesting thing about smoke alarm programs across the state of Texas is there’s only 35 fire departments, believe it or not, that have a community smoke alarm program.
“What this smoke alarm program will do is help citizens that live in single family dwellings and don’t have working smoke alarms or faulty smoke alarms that need to be replaced, through this program, the fire department will install brand new smoke alarms.”
Morris said that one of the ways the department is going to roll out the program is when firefighters go out on calls, if conditions are appropriate, they will ask the homeowner if they can check their smoke alarms to make sure they’re working. They will inspect the actual alarms and batteries to make sure they’re working and if not, they’ll either install a smoke alarm or change out the batteries free of charge.
“This is going to be such an amazing program and such a great community service for our citizens – all at no cost to them,” Morris added.
“So again, we have a great partnership with Voestalpine and this is a great opportunity to be able to roll this out to our citizens.
“We’re very gracious and very fortunate to have help from Voestalpine.”
