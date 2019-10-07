W.C. Andrews Elementary spreads the love in Portland

PORTLAND – W.C. Andrews Elementary School 4th and 5th grade students took to the streets last Saturday morning to help spread some love and positivity to their community.
W.C. Andrews counselor Audra Gerick rallied the students and started a new program to get the students involved with the community in a brand-new way.
“This is the W.C. Andrews S.H.O.C.K. Club, which stands for Students Honoring Our Community with Kindness,” Gerick said. “There’s always clubs that do stuff within the school, but we want to do stuff for the whole community just to kind of spread a little love.”
The club currently has 28 members, and the students made their own signs throughout the week after school.
“So every month we’re going to be doing something for our community and for our school,” Gerick added, “just to kind of, you know, fill people up with a little love and a little kindness.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.