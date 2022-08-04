The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5.
The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or at a gym – any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” San Patricio County Extension Agent-FCH Kathy Farrow said. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”
Farrow said anyone can participate and to “Bring your family, friends, neighbors, pets, coworkers, and classmates.”
To register or additional information for the San Patricio County Walk Across Texas! Program call the San Patricio County Extension office at 361-587-3400 or to sign up a team, come by the San Patricio County Extension office at 219 N. Vineyard in Sinton for a Walk Across Texas! team packet.