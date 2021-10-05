The Walk Across Texas Programs returns to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Supported locally by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in San Patricio County, the 2021 event kicked off on Monday, Sept. 27 and runs for eight weeks.
According to San Pat office, the program is designed to “help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity.” Be it walking, running, dancing, gardening or swimming – the eight week program encourages teams to sign up and participate in any form of exercise.
“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or at a gym,” said San Patricio County Extension Family and Community Health Agent Kathy Farrow, “any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle and remember to practice physical distancing,”
Farrow added that anyone of any age can participate in the program – even if you missed the Sept. 27 kick off. Individuals and teams can sign up at any time during the eight weeks and, armed with their mileage worksheet, earn their mileage retroactively.
As posted on the program’s website, adult and youth version of the program are available, with each designed for teams to “work together towards the goal of 832 miles. Teams can also compete against other teams to see who can get the farthest.”
“Invite your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and classmates to join the fun,” Farrow concluded.
For more information about the Walk Across Texas program in general, visit WalkAcrossTexas.org.
For more information about the county’s chapter, call the office at 361-587-3400. Teams can also sign up in person by visiting the San Patricio County Extension office, located at 219 N. Vineyard in Sinton.
