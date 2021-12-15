While snow is never really out of the picture in Texas during the winter months, it looks like a White Christmas is out of the picture this year according to the AccuWeather Global Weather Center.
The weather center said that with a growing number of places across the United States recently getting their first snowflakes of the season, it’s once again that time of year to look ahead at the chances of a white Christmas across the contiguous U.S.
They added that a climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries – if that – this year.
AccuWeather said that in order to forecast what kind of weather the different regions of the U.S. will have a month out from the big day, its team of long-range forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, looked to key patterns that could favor snow in time for the holidays this winter.
The weather center said that La Niña, a phase in which sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels for an extended period of time, was one such pattern that played a major role in drawing the map. The big thing to know about La Niña is that it tends to steer storms northward, cutting the southern portion of the U.S. off from moisture.
With the La Niña phase in place, areas across the Northwest, upper Plains and interior Northeast will have a higher probability than average of having a white Christmas. However, the same cannot be said for the lower half of the nation – specifically South Texas.
AccuWeather’s criteria for a “white Christmas” centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday – a qualification that is difficult for many warmer locations in the U.S. even without a La Niña pattern.
“It’s the southern areas that may be in hurting shape because La Niñas are usually northern track storms, and if we have this lull in December, we may have some issues across some of the southern tier,” Pastelok said, suggesting that Americans living across lower latitudes and dreaming of a white Christmas shouldn’t expect those dreams to become a reality.
In addition to the storm track preventing snow from reaching places to the south, chances of snow on or around Christmas are lower across the mid-Atlantic, Southeast and southern Plains as temperatures just may not be cold enough for snow to fall and remain on the ground.
Even areas that historically have a less than 5% chance for snow on Christmas Day will have a lower probability for snow compared to normal. Areas with these extremely low chances stretch through the Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard and into southern New England. While the Northeast is forecast to have below-average chances of a white Christmas, probabilities lean closer to normal, and snow is likely to be on the ground in higher elevations.
“We’re actually kind of in that normal zone for (the Northeast) just in case we get one of these sneaky, late-December systems coming in there,” Pastelok said. “But I do feel like the probability of a white Christmas in Boston, New York, D.C. and Baltimore is slightly lower” this year.
With the La Niña phase favoring a northern storm track, the southern branch tends to get cut off most of the time, Pastelok said, but he noted that there have been some exceptions. During the winter of 2020 into 2021, systems early on dipped into the South with some reaching all the way into Mexico.
However, Pastelok said that this year, conditions are set up differently and the Southern states should have “more of a traditional La Niña” pattern, at least during the first part of the season.
As of Dec. 1, Denver, Colorado, has recorded 224 consecutive snowless days as warm and dry conditions continue across the area. The last time the Mile High City received measurable snow was on April 21, of this year. On average, the Denver International Airport measures 9.1 inches of snowfall during the meteorological fall, and the city typically receives its first measurable snow by Oct. 18.
While South Texas will miss out on a White Christmas this year, hopefully winter power outages will follow suit and take a hike as well.
