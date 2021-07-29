Western Governors University Texas, the online, nonprofit competency-based university, has announced it will award 10 newly enrolled Texans $10,000 scholarships in 2021 in honor of its 10th anniversary.
“At WGU Texas, we believe the role of higher education is to make a positive impact wherever and whenever possible,” said WGU Texas Chancellor Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin. “In the 10-year history of WGU Texas, we have strived to be a viable option for the nearly four million Texans who have some college education and no degree by putting higher education within reach of more Texans with affordable tuition and scholarships to ease the financial burden. Through the 10th Anniversary Scholarship, we can provide the pathway for more students to achieve their educational and career goals.”
WGU Texas offers more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 education, and health professions, including nursing. A state-based subsidiary of nationally recognized, accredited, nonprofit Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. WGU Texas’ affordable tuition and competency-based model allows students more flexibility to graduate at their own pace.
Recipients will be awarded $2,500 toward their tuition each six-month term, for up to four terms. Applications are open and scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis.
For more information on the WGU Texas 10th Anniversary Scholarship and to apply, visit texas.wgu.edu/10x10. For more information on WGU Texas, visit texas.wgu.edu.