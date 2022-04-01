After two years of pandemic cancellations, the Portland Chamber of Commerce is eager to announce that they will be hosting the 47th annual Windfest April 7-10 at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland.
“We’re very excited to be able to do this now,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Shelly Stuart said. “A little overwhelmed, but excited.
“It’s been a long time coming and I think people are ready for it, so there should be a really good crowd.”
She said that a lot of nonprofits such as Young Life and the Rotary Club count on Windfest as one of their main fundraisers so they have lost money during the two-year hiatus.
Each year, Windfest brings the community and families together in a fun and safe environment. Live music, carnival rides, games, a marketplace, parade, cook-off, cornhole tournament as well as the popular Dachshund Dash and All Dog Costume Parade. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo and other activities for the kids.
“Attendees are going to find something for everyone,” Stuart said. “We have expanded it so there’s inside and outside vendors, there’s the tesla coil from the science museum that is going to be there. Dino Encounters is going to come and of course everyone’s favorite, the Dachshund Dash.
“There’s also going to be live entertainment with a little bit of something for everyone.”
The festivities begin on Thursday, April 7, with a carnival and Illuminated Night Parade.
Friday’s entertainment will open up at 6:30 p.m. with Tumble Dry Low leading up to Card Draw opening up for Robert Ray all taking place on the outdoor Al Willeford stage.
On the Al Willeford Stage Saturday, April 9, the lineup begins with Bushbullit followed by Jason Suthern, Luke Prater and Jake Ward.
The evening’s entertainment kicks off with the Zydeco Hellraisers followed by Little Skynyrd (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute) wrapping up with Nightbird (Fleetwood Mac Tribute).
Sunday, April 10, is ‘Tejano Sunday’ with performances by Grupo Afinque, Stephanie Abriana & El Chavalon and Patsy Torres & Jaime Vidal with Street Talk.
New this year is the Healthy Portland Stage where attendees can participate in Zumba, Paddle Board Yoga and watch Dog Obedience Demonstrations on Saturday. Sunday will be performances by the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, The East & The Crow and Broken Duck Feet.
This year’s festival includes something for everyone with some of the new attractions this year being Armadillo Races, Dino Encounters, Dino Dig, Mobile Planetarium Science Dome, Singing Tesla and much, much more.
Anyone interested in participating in any of these events, becoming a sponsor, purchasing tickets or becoming a vendor can contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650 or visit www.windfest.org.
When asked what Stuart missed about not being able to hold the event for two years she said, “Just getting everyone out there and being together. Just being able to do this. I mean, we’ve planned both in 2020 and 2021 and waited until the very last minute and then we ultimately weren’t able to have it.
“We’re just ready to do what we do and put on a great show.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•