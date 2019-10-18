Zombieland Double Tap brings the laughs, gore, fun but nothing new

It’s been 10 years since the first “Zombieland” hit theaters and while it didn’t light the box office on fire, it slowly became a cult classic and a must-watch for zombie fans all over the world. At the time, zombies were back in vogue and the film felt inventive and fun with all its gags, gore and ingenuity.
Complete with a stellar cast headlined by Woody Harrelson as Tallahassee and Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, it was a pure comedic horror gem that had fans cheering – possibly even vomiting – and begging for more.
Now, a decade later, fans prayers have been answered ... but is it too little too late?
The film sticks with the lengthy timeline between films and picks up 10 years later as the four survivors of the first film – the aforementioned Tallahassee and Columbus along with Emma Stone as Wichita and Abigail Breslin all grown up as Little Rock – trying to find a permanent home. (Side note, the characters are named after the places they come from.)
The time spent together as a “family” has worn on the free spirited Wichita and she begs for more than just a simple life of premarital bliss with Columbus.
Her younger sister, Little Rock, also wants something else – a boyfriend. It turns out, in postapocalyptic America, it’s not easy to find love when nearly the entire country is a zombie and wants to eat your face.
So when the group finally finds a place they can home, which turns out to be the White House of all places, they settle in for the long haul ... that is until Little Rock and Wichita decide they have finally had enough and leave in the middle of the night, leaving Tallahassee feeling like a heart-broken father and Columbus a jilted lover.
When Wichita returns after a month and informs the two men that Little Rock has run off with a hippie pacifist, they all embark on a quest across the country to rescue her.
First of all, it’s great to have the cast all back together. Their chemistry aged like fine wine and their banter is still as hilarious as ever.
Also, everything in the original film, like the rules for survival that show up with fancy graphics and Kills of the Month/Year are all back and still quite fun. There’s crazy, over-the-top zombie deaths that are both inventive and pretty gross as well.
But all that familiarity and attachment to the first film sort of hampers this new one. While in no means is “Double Tap” a bad movie – it’s actually pretty awesome if you liked the first one – there’s nothing really new that sets it apart. It’s simply more of the same.
Well, mostly more of the same. In what seemed liked an attempt to set themselves apart from other numerous zombie films and TV shows that have cropped up since “Zombieland” numero uno (I’m looking at you “The Walking Dead”), the zombies in this film are evolving and some can’t simply be killed with a headshot anymore. And some are actually getting smarter and perform simple tasks and trickery in order to get their human meals.
The film also has one of the goriest, slow motion opening credits of any film I’ve ever seen, and trust me, I’ve seen a lot of movies.
Overall, “Zombieland: Double Tap” is a fun action/comedy/horror romp that is certainly a very welcomed and well executed sequel to the first one, and even with it’s few flaws, it is a definite must-see – especially as Halloween nears.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” hits theaters Thursday at 7 p.m.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.