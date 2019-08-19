Exemption approved for animal rescue groups

SINTON – A room full of animal rescuers and groups across the county gathered at a special city council meeting tonight to take action on amending an ordinance that would exempt animal rescue groups from paying any costs associated with impoundment, daily fees or redeeming an animal.
After beginning the meeting, councilwoman Mary Speidel moved to add specific language to the amendment.
“All rescue groups must be registered with the city and then have provided proof of nonprofit status,” said Speidel.
Council then approved to add the language to be added.
From there, the council began to hear numerous testimonials from concerned citizens, animal rescuers and groups about the impact of not exempting these fees.
Additionally, some individuals began to discuss the changes the city needs to take make animal rescue care better and reduce the number of euthanasias.
During the discussions, councilman Nathan Lindeman said the current ordinance has not changed since 1979.
“Just real quick, just understand that this ordinance has been in place since 1979. So hadn’t been changed. So that’s what we’re here for. That’s what we’re doing. So we do appreciate that,” said Lindeman.
After all the citizens’ testimonies, council moved to approve the amendment to the ordinance.
