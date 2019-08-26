SINTON – A room full of animal rescuers and groups across the county gathered at a special Sinton city council meeting on Monday to take action on amending an ordinance that would exempt animal rescue groups from paying any costs associated with impoundment, daily fees or redeeming an animal.
The current ordinance under No. 1979-17 Section 8 states, “At any time after the period of time for redemption of impounded dogs or cats shall have expired, the animal control officer may, without further notice and without advertising in any manner, sell in private sale or public auction for cash any dog or cat not redeemed or reclaimed.”
After beginning the meeting, Councilwoman Mary Speidel moved to add specific language to the amendment.
“All rescue groups must be registered with the city and then have provided proof of nonprofit status,” Speidel said.
Council members then approved adding that language.
From there, the council began to hear numerous testimonials from concerned citizens, animal rescuers and groups about the impact of not exempting these fees.
Sallie Smith, director of the 501(c)3 nonprofit Throw a Dog a Bone rescue, discussed how she became involved with the city’s animal shelter.
When she learned that the city would soon implement a $10 fee per day for animals in the shelter, she quickly intervened.
“We are here today to ask for these fees to be dropped for the following reasons: We spend anywhere from $200 to $500 on a healthy dog we pulled from the shelter and we simply can’t afford to pay these fees and continue saving animals from your shelter,” Smith said.
“In addition, no other shelter charges a rescue a fee to pull animals, making this policy 100% unprecedented.”
“If we stop helping your shelter, you will quickly go back to euthanizing nearly every animal that enters. We know and have proven that they there is a better way,” she said.
“Today we have rescued 101 dogs and four cats from your shelter. Some of those dogs were transferred to other rescues or no-kill shelters and many were adopted out directly through us.”
“That’s 105 euthanasia fees the city has saved because of our efforts. However, we know there’s a better way than euthanizing them; we choose to deal with it by saving them, we choose to deal with it by getting them the veterinary care they need. We need to choose to deal with it by making sure they’re never failed by humans again. And we hope you all will choose to work with us.”
After Smith’s testimony, Mayor Edward Adams spoke to the crowd, thanking them for the work they do for animals.
During discussion on the matter, Councilman Nathan Lindeman said the current ordinance has not changed since 1979.
“Just real quick, just understand that this ordinance has been in place since 1979. So it hadn’t been changed. So that’s what we’re here for. That’s what we’re doing. So we do appreciate that,” Lindeman said.
Some individuals began to discuss the changes the city needs to take make animal rescue care better in the city.
Mayor Adams intervened, saying, “We have a lot of people giving us information and wanting change on different topics. Now, we can’t make those changes all at one time.”
“Like I said, we have some fallacies with our program. And that’s why you’re here. We’re here to fix those things. And this is just a steppingstone to get to where we want to be.”
Tom Armstrong, Mathis’ animal control officer, discussed how he has been able to lower the amount of euthanized animals in Mathis, even though the city is still considered a kill shelter.
“I can say 27 dogs went home. The owners were ticketed, held accountable, they took their dogs back. Seven hundred dogs got out of Mathis alive, doing it my way,” Armstrong said.
He continued, saying how Mathis does not charge for rescues to come pick up animals and that if the city doesn’t change the ordinance, it would hurt the rescuers.
Armstrong ended by offering to talk and work with the city to make changes.
After all the citizens’ testimonies, council moved to approve the amendment to the ordinance.
The crowd erupted in cheers, thanking the city council for its decision.