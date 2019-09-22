INGLESIDE – In late January, Moda Midstream announced that the liquids terminaling and logistics provider commissioned upgrades to Berth 2A at the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) in order to allow for loading of very large crude carriers (VLCCs).
Currently, the Texas-based company has approximately 2.1 million barrels of oil storage capacity and receives deliveries from the Cactus Oil Pipeline.
According to the company, these upgrades will provide existing and potential customers the ability to safely and cost-effectively load VLCCs at rates of up to 80,000 barrels per hour with a $350 million investments in new infrastructure.
The construction of the 8.5 million barrels of crude oil storage is anticipated to be completed in 2020.
Now, Moda Midstream is looking further into the future and is looking for the county to help with tax abatements for the $350 million investment they’re making towards their facility.
MIEC did previously apply for tax abatements but they were denied by the commissioners
“The recommendation was that we come in and have a conversation with you after you got through the budget cycle,” John Ackerman, CFO and founder of Moda Midstream, said at Monday’s Commissioners Court hearing.
“Our goal here is to find something where we can help meet the county’s needs and also, at the same time, make sure our business is competitive, relative to other facilities in the region that may actually be receiving an advantage as they go out and provide services to the customer.”
Ackerman continued that MIEC, which was founded in 2015, had a taxable value in 2019 of $278.3 million and total taxes of $6.5 million.
He added that while the $300 million investment will help the county and its residents with some taxes, it will only create 12 full-time jobs aside from hundreds of contractors who will build the new storage. While they will be 12 high-paying jobs, the numbers didn’t impress the commissioners.
“I guess my biggest question is, you know, we need abatements to create jobs – a lot of jobs,” County Judge David Krebs said.
“And that’s the problem we have here – 12 jobs and $300 million – it just doesn’t compute with our numbers”
Ackerman responded by saying that while MIEC is heavy on manufacturing or processing, he reiterated that the jobs they offer are high-paying. He also said that contractors who have worked for MIEC actually set up offices in the county and are more likely to move there as local industry expands and/or grows.
“So they’re bringing jobs and they’re bringing those positions that aren’t just coming into a project, but actually are to be part of this economic miracle that’s going on,” Ackerman said. “I think it also misses the point that these assets are very long. They are 40-year assets, We actually had assets in the Beaumont area that had gone into service in the 1920s and they’re still generating revenue, and they’re still storing oil product and inventory for customers.
“So I think 12 jobs – 12 very important skilled jobs – is a big impact. But I understand that relative to (Gulf Coast Growth Ventures) or Cheniere, that’s not as labor intensive; but we still think that the economic impact here is very meaningful, and it lasts for decades.”
Commissioner Precinct 4 Howard Gillespie added that the county didn’t allow abatements on similar facilities like Buckeye Texas Partners or Flint Hills.
“The abatements are actually there to help bring in new businesses, something we don’t already have in the county,” Gillespie said. “It’s more aimed towards that than existing business. You’re already in place, You’re going to expand, and you’re going to make money doing it.
“So that’s why I’m not for the tax abatement for your operation. That’s all I’m going to say.”
MIEC offered some new agreements and different approaches to the abatements which finally seemed to intrigue San Patricio County Auditor David Wendel along with Judge Krebs.
Enough so that the commissioners decided to set up a meeting with MIEC so they could hear more about the proposed plans and what the facility had in mind, but again, nothing is certain.
“We’re certainly willing to look at the points that you made earlier which are extremely valid points in this particular situation,” Wendel said. “And given the current environment that we’re under, we’re basically either abating or rebating, almost half of our tax levy.
“It just seems to me that we’ve reached the point where we’ve gone about as far as we can go.”