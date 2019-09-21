GREGORY – There were no golden shovels or hard hats at the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ ExxonMobil and SABIC groundbreaking ceremony last Thursday.
The event took place at their Orientation Training Center before a massive crowd of business and community leaders.
“You have seen the many ways this project is breaking new ground in the community,” President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company Karen McKee said. “It’s through employment, using local suppliers and community investment activities.
“I fully anticipate that this site will be a dynamic and integral part of this community for years to come.”
The site sits on 1,350 acres and construction cranes can be seen from Highway 181 just outside of Gregory heading south.
The site will feature a 250,000-square-foot administrative complex, a 12.2 million gallon industrial water and firewater tank and 1,325 miles of cables and piping – equal to the distance between San Antonio and Miami.
The project will include a 1.8 million metric ton ethane cracker that will feed three production units – a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units for production of materials that make everyday products such as medical equipment, food packaging, car parts and clothing.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures will create 600 permanent jobs, 3,500 indirect jobs and 6,000 construction jobs.
Paul Guilfoyle, venture executive for GCGV with ExxonMobil, said, “You are all here because you have been a vital part of getting us to this milestone moment of ceremonially breaking ground.
“We are so appreciative of that support.”
The groundbreaking event itself was quite the experience.
When it was time to count down from 10 to kickoff the actual ground breaking, a white orb began glowing as the lights dimmed. Those in attendance were given wristbands that glowed in sync with the orb and as the countdown hit its climax, the room exploded with confetti shaped like the polygon GCGV logo.
After the event, guests were allowed to take a bus tour of the enormous facility as giant cranes and construction vehicles continue to work on getting the site up and going, which is scheduled to be operational in 2022.
“I don’t consider this project just a partnership between ExxonMobil and SABIC,” Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SABIC Yousef Al-Benyan said. ‘There is a third partner here – you, the community.
“All of you in this room have made this project possible.”