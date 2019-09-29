CORPUS CHRISTI – Everyone was pretty tight-lipped about what exactly was happening last Friday when the media was invited to the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi. Upon arrival, everyone was ushered into a small conference room with a podium and a display that was covered with a thick sheet.
The secrecy quickly turned into celebration once the display was unveiled and ExxonMobil announced they were donating $2 million to the aquarium to help with the construction of their state-of-the-art Wildlife Rescue Facility, which was announced in March.
The new $18 million to $20 million facility will modernize and expand the scale of the Aquarium’s current wildlife rescue program and provide additional support for rescue and recovery, as well as conservation and research.
The Texas State Aquarium serves as the state’s official aquarium and is the largest in Texas. The aquarium hosts an award-winning center of excellence in science, technology, engineering and math education along with one of the most comprehensive wildlife rescue and rehabilitation programs in the United States.
“This is a really, really exciting day that has been probably 30 years in the making,” President & CEO of the Texas State Aquarium Tom Schmid said. “So it was probably four years ago when I first heard that ExxonMobil was coming to town, one of my initial thoughts was this is really great news.
“So Exxon actually helped launch phase one of the Texas State Aquarium in 1998. So before the actual building opened, ExxonMobil stepped up with a leadership gift to help build our Gulf of Mexico exhibit building.”
Schmid also said that ExxonMobil has supported their environmental education programming, supported their wildlife rescue efforts and have been a great partner since day one.
“ExxonMobil has long supported environmental education programs and efforts to protect wildlife,” President of the ExxonMobil Foundation Kevin Murphy said. “In working closely with local communities, alongside experts in environmental science and conservation, we can help ensure that indigenous species and their habitats are protected and can thrive.”
He added that the company is in really good alignment with the mission of the aquarium, which is to engage people with animals and to inspire appreciation for their support of wildlife conservation.
“So all of this work that we’ve been doing for the last 20 years currently takes place in about a 40-year-old steel warehouse that’s pretty rusty in the industrial district in the Port of Corpus Christi,” Schmid said.
“It’s time really for us to build a new purposely designed facility on our main campus.”
Schmid added that the new facility will feature a massive glass wall so teachers, students and guests will be able to witness – first hand – the rescue facility’s efforts as well as allow for the them to increase their capacity for animals in need of rescue.
“So today, I really want to thank the generosity of the ExxonMobil Foundation,” he continued. “We’re a big step closer to creating that new facility.”
San Patricio County Commissioner Precinct 2 Gary Moore, who was in attendance, along with Commissioner Precinct 4 Howard Gillespie, asked how many new employees the new facility will bring to the area.
Schmid said that while initially all the employees at the old facility will simply transfer over with no new hires, he believes that as the facility grows, they will be adding more staff.
He added that with the $2 million donation, $500,000 state officials secured during the last legislative cycle and recent fundraisers, they will be over the $3 million mark. The aquarium anticipates to have the nearly $20 million in place a year from now and be ready to break ground and have the facility open in early 2022.
