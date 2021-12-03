Start-up activities will require use of a ground flare for a prolonged period, about three days. This is expected this week, and will create a glowing effect near ground level and produce a rumbling sound. Weather conditions, primarily wind direction and low-level cloud cover, will make ground flaring more noticeable. GCGV has crews monitoring conditions continuously and we have activated our 24/7 call-in line at (361) 977-3030 for any community concerns.
Flaring is a critical part of safely preparing GCGV for startup and reliable operations.
For more information on our ground flare system, you can read our fact sheet at GulfCoastGV.com and watch this video.
Thank you for your continued patience as we work hard to safely complete this work with as little disruption to our neighbors as possible.