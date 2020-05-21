ExxonMobil, GCGV donate sanitizer, funds in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI – With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, local industries have stepped up to show their support for frontline workers in the area.
Coordinated by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), ExxonMobil donated 720 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer to hospitals and local county officials recently as they continue their efforts to keep the Coastal Bend safe.
The hand sanitizer, produced in a reconfigured ExxonMobil manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is part of an initial distribution of 160,000 gallons for medical providers and first responders throughout the country.
“This gift of medical-grade hand sanitizer is an exceptional blessing to Christus Spohn Health System,” Vice President of Philanthropy Karen Bonner said. “We have a critical need for this hand sanitizer, and it’s difficult to get. Our number one focus is keeping safe our patients, associates and visitors.”
Christus Spohn Health System along with Nueces and San Patricio Counties are receiving 240 gallons of sanitizer each.
“When we heard our own community was in need, we knew we could make a positive impact to help keep people safe and healthy,” GCGV Plant Manager. Paul Fritsch said. “Once the sanitizer was ready for distribution, we moved quickly to get some here for our Coastal Bend community.”
This donation is the latest in GCGV’s efforts to support the Coastal Bend community. Construction work crews led a grass-roots campaign to raise nearly $20,000 for local food pantries, pulling money from their own pockets, and requested help from several organizations working in support of the new facility.
“We are proud to be a part of this community and dedicated to supporting our neighbors now and in the future,” Fritsch added. “Taken together, our COVID-19 response efforts represent about $70,000 in local contributions.”
GCGV has been focused on supporting the Coastal Bend community since it began experiencing impacts from the pandemic.
GCGV has also shown their support by providing meals to first responder groups and essential employees throughout the month of April, commitment of $40,000 in monetary donations to support local COVID-19 response efforts with donations to several frontline groups, including Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb’s Disaster Recovery Fund, a contribution to the Coastal Bend United Fund dedicated to helping small businesses recover, and a $5,000 donation to the Coastal Bend Food Bank in March, with continued coordination to assist as volunteers at upcoming food distribution center pop-ups in the Portland area.