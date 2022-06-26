Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) is a joint venture of ExxonMobil and SABIC and when it first popped up in San Patricio County, the company helped launch a community advisory panel with several county industries to strengthen dialogue with neighbors and key stakeholders.
GCGV also took a lead role in establishing an industrial mutual aid organization to share and leverage emergency response expertise throughout the area’s industrial facilities.
It is because of this the work it continues to do in and around the community that GCGV’s parent company ExxonMobil received the Responsible Care Company of the Year Award from the American Chemistry Council for excellence and leadership in environmental, health, safety and security performance.
ExxonMobil’s efforts at GCGV were highlighted in the award recognition, specifically in the area of community collaboration.
“We are honored to be a significant part of this impressive award,” GCGV President and Site Manager Paul Fritsch said. “We are just getting started, literally, but our promise to our community to be good neighbors goes back before major construction.
“And it will continue for as long as we operate this world-scale facility.”
The GCGV petrochemical complex began operations late last year, with all three operating units online in January. Way before major construction began, GCGV held hundreds of community meetings to hear from neighbors directly. With that input, GCGV established a Good Neighbor Program that guides community support, both financially and through volunteer involvement, in four key areas: health and safety, environmental stewardship, quality of life and education and workforce.
It has also been known throughout the county for its volunteering program that has helped with numerous projects throughout San Pat County. In 2021, GCGV volunteers put in more than 2,000 hours. And in 2020, even with limited opportunities due to the pandemic, volunteers partnered with several organizations including Keep Aransas County Beautiful and a local audubon club in local beach and park cleanups. After Hurricane Hanna, GCGV volunteers removed more than one ton of debris.
“GCGV is a part of this community,” Fritsch said. “It’s not simply a place to go to work. We live here. We are invested at all levels, from employees who coach youth sports or volunteer at school science nights to funding local charities and business organizations that create opportunity in our community.”
According to American Chemical Company President and CEO Chris Jahn, helping the chemical industry operate with safety as a top priority and the Responsible Care program is the mainstay of industry’s commitment to health, safety, security and environmental protection.
ExxonMobil also was recognized for its Operations Integrity Management System, a set of worldwide expectations that have been the driving force behind the company’s health and safety performance improvements.
Since 2000, ExxonMobil has achieved a nearly 80% improvement in its workforce lost-time incident rate. Also cited, ExxonMobil plans for a carbon capture and low-carbon hydrogen project at its Baytown, olefins plant, which could help reduce sitewide CO2 emissions by 30%, and its Advancing Climate Solutions Progress Report that conveys its activities to drive emissions reductions towards a net-zero carbon future.
ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050 and is investing more than $15 billion through 2027 on initiatives to lower emissions.
For more info on GCGV, visit gulfcoastgv.com.
