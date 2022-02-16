Before 2019, the landscape in and around Gregory was barren and flat. Over the past few years, San Patricio County residents have seen that change with the massive modules rolling into the ExxonMobil/SABIC facility and being connected together like enormous Legos in the distance.
On Jan. 20, ExxonMobil and Sabic announced the successful startup of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) world-scale manufacturing facility.
The new facility will produce materials used in packaging, agricultural film, construction materials, clothing, and automotive coolants. The operation includes a 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane steam cracker, two polyethylene units capable of producing up to 1.3 million metric tons per year, and a monoethylene glycol unit with a capacity of 1.1 million metric tons per year.
“We built this state-of-the-art chemical plant ahead of schedule and below budget, by leveraging our global projects expertise in execution planning and delivery, while keeping everyone safe and healthy,” ExxonMobil Chemical Company President Karen McKee said. “This is a remarkable achievement that positions us well to help meet growing global demand for performance products while providing meaningful investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast.”
GCGV President and Site Manager Paul Fritsch added, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say how proud we are to be part of the Coastal Bend. This is ExxonMobil and SABIC’s first venture down here in the Coastal Bend and many of you probably remember ExxonMobil’s predecessor, Exxon down here 20 plus years ago with a pretty big presence.
“Well, we’re very happy to be back.”
Fritsch also said that he is proud of the site’s employees who together donated more than $200,000 to the United Way of the Coastal Bend and logged more than 2,000 volunteer hours in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted the company’s Good Neighbor program which has donated millions to local schools, colleges and city projects.
Construction began in the third quarter of 2019, creating an estimated 6,000 high-paying construction jobs and the manufacturing plant now directly employs more than 600 people.
ExxonMobil and SABIC have partnered together for 40 years on petrochemical projects. Gulf Coast Growth Ventures represents their first joint venture in the Americas. SABIC is the operating partner for two long-standing joint ventures with ExxonMobil in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kemya in Jubail and Yanpet in Yanbu.
Ownership interests in GCGV are evenly divided with 50% to ExxonMobil and 50% to Sabic. ExxonMobil is the site operator.
“This is a very proud moment for the parent companies,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC’s executive vice president of petrochemicals. “It was with a great deal of dedication that our teams were able to safely start up each element of the plant before the close of 2021. As we begin this next chapter for GCGV, we look forward to continuing our role as a good neighbor in the Coastal Bend.”
With the massive site now up and running, what future plans does the facility have in store?
“We don’t have any plans as of today,” Fritsch said. “We’re very focused on getting things stabilized and up in the first year of operation.
“I can tell you that both parent companies, ExxonMobil and SABIC, have a keen interest in continuing investment in the United States. I think that you know the gateway that we have here in the state of Texas with all the energy is going to continue to advance and really make the state of Texas of the US competitive in a global nature.
“So while we don’t have any plans today, keep our ears to the ground and see where things go.”
