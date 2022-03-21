For nearly a decade a bridge on County Road 3755 just outside of Taft lay crumbled. Because of some confusion between the state, TxDOT and the county, it remained unrepaired ... until now.
“When San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie took office in November 2016 one of the first projects he decided to tackle was the bridge project.
“And it’s just now getting done,” he laughed.
“It’s an off system bridge and there was this misunderstanding by who was responsible; the county, TxDOT or the federal government. So we kind of restarted from scratch.”
He said at one time there was a letter submitted by former County Judge Terry Simpson to TxDOT and the state but there was never any action taken.
When Gillespie started over again, he had to make sure to document that it was in fact a failed bridge that needed to be repaired which allowed TxDOT to apply for a federal program that would pay for 80% of the project with TxDOT and San Pat paying 10% each.
“The county paid their 10% almost two years ago, but then we had COVID.”
Gillespie said that due to the pandemic TxDOT work was paused and then there was a material shortage that the entire construction industry was facing at the same time.
“So (March 4) we had our virtual pre-construction meeting where TxDOT said they’ll start demolition mid-to-late April,” Gillespie said. “Then it’s a 96 day performance period to do everything from demo to putting in a new bridge in.
“That’s just weekdays, not weekends,” he reiterated. “So it’s 96 days, Monday through Friday.”
He added that the project came in at around $79,000 – cheaper than what they originally had planned for, which was a surprise to everyone as these types of projects usually go up in price, not down.
“I’m very pleased, we’ve been pushing quite a bit so it’s finally going to get done,” Gillespie continued. “Oh, and it’s not going to have a load limit like it used to. It’ll be able to take regular highway loads.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•