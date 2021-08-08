During a San Patricio County Commissioners Court meeting held on Monday, July 19, the court voted to reopen the San Patricio County Fairgrounds to 100% capacity.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the fairgrounds had been limiting the amount of people allowed inside. Originally, County Judge David Krebs had slated the fairgrounds to repoen to full capacity on Aug. 1, but because of demand from the county, the court voted to do so nearly two weeks early.
“Even though the numbers are going up,” Krebs said, “as long as the governor says it’s OK, I’m just going to go along and reopen to 100%.”
Recently, Texas’ COVID-19 numbers have been sky-rocketing thanks to the new delta variant, with more than 3,000 new cases reported daily by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Despite the new reports of numbers on the rise, Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled no change in the executive order for all government facilities to remain at full capacity.
“If we can get the numbers under control,” Krebs added, “we’ll be in a lot better shape.
