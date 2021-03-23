A mother/daughter duo made sure to keep it in the family as they landed themselves in the county jail earlier this month after a shooting near Mathis.
The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office said that on March 5, deputies responded to a disturbance between Isabel Ruiz, 23, and her boyfriend, 25, in the small town of Lake City located near Mathis. The sheriff’s office also said that the boyfriend was shot in the leg with a stolen weapon he apparently brought with him to the house. The girl’s mother, Rosa Gonzales Ruiz, 47, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The report also said that when they looked up the daughter in their database, it showed that she had an active parole warrant. A second unidentified female friend who was at the residence had an active warrant from Bee County and was arrested as well.
To make matters worse, the victim of the shooting also had an active warrant. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the mother/daughter team was transported to the county jail.
