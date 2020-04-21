SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – For county farmers, harvest times made for a lucky sell of crops as they fell before the coronavirus pandemic and will likely be ready again just as the virus begins to decline.
Adding to farmers’ prayers for the safety of the county’s residents and their own workers during this trying time is their pleas for rain – and both seem to have fallen on observant ears.
“Fortunately, our supplies and things we needed were ordered ahead of time, not only by the farmers but also by the suppliers, so to my knowledge we’ve not had any gaps in what we needed to put this year’s crops in,” National Sorghum Producers Board Director and Sinton farmer Bobby Nedbalek said. “The factor that we’ve struggled with the most has been the need for rain for both crop planting and the livestock.
“We’re just horribly dry in South Texas in general. We’ve been blessed here right along the coast to have had some scattered rains in January that made a world of difference on what was enough moisture to plant, as far as cotton and grain sorghum and corn, but that’s really fading fast and other places weren’t blessed with that.”
Nedbalek said it’s essential to plant crops on time and not push it too far back because tropical weather around the end of summer, particularly hurricane season, could bring damaging conditions and loss of crops.
He added that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected the transportation of crops because they’ve all been delivered to the Port of Corpus Christi already.
“Fortunately, the trucking and all that kind of stuff was available to us, and we were able to get those deliveries made,” Nedbalek continued. “But, unfortunately, the market has kind of taken the same kind of direction that everything else has taken. People aren’t seeing good market prices now.
“The good news about that is those countries that are needing our grain and cotton and corn have been buying some commodities, and China has continued to buy grain sorghum and soy beans. They have to buy some grain sorghum because it’s the non GMO crop that they can use in their country. China still reserves the right to criticize commodities that are not non GMO which they prefer.”
Nedbalek said farmers were blessed with good crops last year but a bad market. He thanked the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which rolled out millions in assistance to farmers and ranchers in 2019, for their financial assistance that made up for some of the loss.
“It meant the world to the infrastructure in and around agriculture, particularly in small towns and communities because it pumped a lot of money into being able to pay the bills and keep the bankers happy,” Nedbalek said. “But we did have some snags where we couldn’t get grain delivered, particularly to the Port of Corpus Christi.”
The reason for this is because the Interstate Grain Port Terminal Elevator closed last year when they sold the property to energy exporter Epic.
He said agriculture exporters are working very hard with Port of Corpus Christi Chief Executive Officer Sean Strawbridge to pull a deal together to restore the Interstate Terminal and get it online to once again handle grain, corn and whatever other commodities that need to be stored and shipped from there.
The one issue the coronavirus pandemic is affecting: the workforce.
“We worry about our employees, and I don’t mean just the people that are on the farm but those people that are also in the production supplies side of things,” Nedbalek added. “All those employees that are in the chemical plants and the fertilizer plants – we have a lot of people that are depending on agriculture for their paycheck.
“Everybody’s keeping a close eye on each other, so to speak, when dealing with social distancing and all that kind of stuff. We’re having to work around that, and that’s okay because we are just concerned about those employees as we are our own family.”
He said that his fellow farmers as well as himself feel blessed to be in an area where the population isn’t as dense as Houston or Dallas which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the harvest of grain sorghum looking to take place the first week July, corn the second or third week of July and cotton at the end of July/early August, farmers are also keeping an eye on the number of positive cases in the Coastal Bend which he calls relatively modest at the moment.
“We don’t know what will happen when it comes time for harvest because we rely on a lot of our out-of-town people to bring the equipment down here, especially to harvest cotton,” Nedbalek said. “And whenever we start harvesting, it puts a lot of trucks on the road so we’re hoping that things are worked out well enough to where we have access to fuel and tires and all those things that keep trucks going as well as a labor force that will be able to help us out at harvest time.”