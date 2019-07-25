Farming gone wrong

Sinton - Sinton EMS and the San Patricio County sheriff's office responded to call of a farm implement incident occurring earlier this afternoon at CR 1394 and US 77 south of Sinton.
San Patricio County sheriff Oscar Rivera said the operator lost control of the equipment after something broke from the front of John Deere tractor and became lodged underneath.
The lodged item caused the operator to come to an abrupt stop, causing them to slam into the steering mechanism.
Sinton EMS then transported the operator to Pirate Stadium where he was picked up and transported by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline.
Rivera received word from a family member that the operator was released from the hospital earlier this evening.