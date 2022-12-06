The Texas Department of Public Safetys is still investigating a fatal accident that happened near San Patricio County last weekend. The accident, which happened on FM 624 in Jim Wells County, forced authorities to close off a section of the road for nearly five hours.
According to the DPS Patrol Sergeant at the San Diego Duty Station, a black Ford F-150 was traveling west when it veered into the eastbound lane and struck a coastal transport tanker trailer head on. Although the tanker was empty at the time, the pick-up was engulfed in flames. The driver of the F-150 was killed.
The driver of the tanker truck was transported by a HALO-Flight helicopter for treatment. As of press time, the extent of his injuries was not known and the identity of the fatality was not known. The accident happened around one mile East of State Rt. 281 on FM 624 on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 7 p.m. According to DPS, there was no damage to the road.