At the beginning of every year, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opens its E-rate application filing window for about two months to help subsidize upgrades to school internet connections and network infrastructures. E-rate is a federal program started in 1996 that provides billions of dollars in discounts on essential broadband services for schools and libraries across the country, making high-speed Internet access and reliable wireless networks more affordable.
Discounts on eligible services can range from 20 to 90% depending on the community’s location and poverty level. The 2022 E-rate funding year filing window closed on March 22, and Odem-Edroy ISD (OEISD) applied to upgrade part of its existing network infrastructure.
This year the FCC announced that the E-rate program would fund $4.456 billion in discounts for eligible participants, which is an increase of 4.2% from the 2021 funding year. The FCC began adjusting the funding discounts twelve years ago to ensure that the E-rate program would keep up with the evolving broadband and network needs of public K-12 school districts, individual and private schools, public libraries and library systems.
Although this is a large expenditure, each individual school district was allotted a budget discount for a five-year cycle beginning in funding year 2021 and ending in funding year 2025. The budget discount that OEISD received for network upgrades is about a quarter of what is needed to keep pace with the life span of its network devices, so there is always a need to find ways to fund the remaining balance.
Even so, the FCC E-rate program is vital for schools to obtain funding for Internet and network upgrades that they would not ordinarily receive.
A recent survey from Funds For Learning, an E-rate consulting firm for schools and libraries, indicates that 97% of the respondents agree that more students are connected via broadband Internet access because of the E-rate program.
For the funding year 2021, the program provided the following:
• 130k+ schools and libraries served
• 53+ million students connected
• $3 billion in discounts for internet and network expenditures
Although these numbers are impressive, the respondents also indicated the following:
• 88% need more broadband within three years
• 89% want E-rate connections off-campus
• 56% report insufficient home Internet for students
• 46% plan for network infrastructure upgrades
• 99% indicate that wi-fi is very important
• 20% need a wi-fi upgrade within one year
• 97% request cybersecurity be included in funding
At OEISD we have seen an increase in the number of student and teacher devices that need broadband access to the Internet. Over the years the district has worked hard to take advantage of the E-rate program to upgrade its Internet and network infrastructure to meet the demands placed by today’s learning environment.
As demand for wireless access and media rich Internet content grows in our district, we hope to see an increase in federal and state funding to keep pace with this demand.