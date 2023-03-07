There are prehistoric creatures lurking in another dimension. This dimension is similar to our own. It has an up, down and side to side. Many animals live there, going about their business, mostly unaware of us. For us, most of these beasts remain unseen. That is, until someone with skill, knowledge and patience managed to pull one from their world, into ours.
That living dinosaur is the Alligator Gar and local legend Reyes Livar knows how to get them. A fourth generation gar angler, Livar has honed his skills and techniques for several years. So much so that he took home the first place Gar King Champion title in last October’s Most Hated Alligator Gar King Championship Tournament in South Texas.
Livar battled with and landed a seven foot, two inch, 200 pound mega gar to win the tournament. This wasn’t his first, or even the largest Alligator Gar he has tangled with and it’s doubtful to be his last.
“I average around 40 to 50 gar a year,” said Livar.” I’m addicted to fishing for them.:
I recently got a chance to spend a day fishing with Livar. The first things he did was introduce me to Lucky, The Gambler, Old Faithful and Old Faithful Jr. These were not his pet dogs, but the names of his rods. He pointed out that Old Faithful Jr. was the rod that won him the tournament.
His first order of business was to catch fresh bait. He used a throw net for shad or carp.
Carp is the best bait for big gar,” Livar said. “Mullet or shad will work also.”
Gar will feed on live or dead bait. According to Livar, gar prefers the prey to be dead before they swallow it.
This explains why many anglers don’t get a hook set on one even after the gar makes a long run with the bait. It takes patience and skill to know when to set the hook. He prefers to use a treble hook with a five foot long steel leader. He explained a long leader is needed because gar can cut through the line with their tail. All of his reels were spooled with old school 100 pound monofilament Big Game line.
The five to six foot Big Water rods attached to Penn Senator saltwater reels were mostly purchased second hand. Livar doesn’t see a need to invest in top of the line, expensive gear. Instead, he relies on his experience that was handed down through generations.
It was quite obvious that Livar learned a lot from his grandfather when was younger. He even had a few tales to tell.
“When bait was hard to get, my grandfather would bring a BB gun and shoot blackbirds for bait,” said Livar. “Grandpa loved fishing for gar and when he got older and lost his strength, his uncles would tie him to a tree by his belt loops so a gar couldn’t pull him in.”
Being too small as a youngster to take up a fight with a large gar, Livar watched and learned everything he could while fishing with his grandfather. At the age of 16 years and full of youthful strength, he was able to land his first Alligator Gar. Now, at the age of 42, he is an angler to contend with.
He doesn’t always land a giant gar. He tells of times when a huge fish would win in an epic, hour long battle.
“At 3:00 a.m. in the dark, by myself, I was almost glad that fish spit the hook,” Livar said. “ I was exhausted.”
But he doesn’t forget those lost battles and still chases after those fish.
Livar Does have aspirations of becoming a gar fishing guide. Right now, he’s working on getting things in order so that one day he can accomplish that goal. He’s still out there chasing after a bigger fish, carrying on a family tradition.
We never did catch a fish that day, but I learned plenty from a fellow angler who is proud and passionate about his craft. A few angling secrets were shared, some of which I am sworn to withhold.