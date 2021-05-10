Back in 2007, National Lemonade Day was started as an experiential program to teach kids how to start, own and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand.
“Each year, in participating cities, youth have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their business during their city’s community-wide Lemonade Day,” their website, lemonadeday.org, stated.
So when Madison Quintanilla and her family heard about the opportunity, they decided it would not only be a learning experience, but a sweet one at that.
“We have been building our lemonade stand and she helped paint it and build it with her dad,” her mother Theresa said. “We’ve been teaching her how to set a budget, how to keep track of her costs just like you normally would when you start a small business, and she also had to come up with her own lemonade recipe which she has developed.”
Her one-of-a-kind recipe? Blueberry lemonade.
Her mother said that with the help of her father, who is a welder/carpenter and was described as “a really talented guy”, everyone pitched in, from grandparents who gifted her with a little start-up money, to the Portland Chamber of Commerce who sent out flyers promoting her event last Saturday.
So what’s a blueberry lemonade stand without a blueberry princess to go along with it?
“I don’t think there’s ever been blueberry lemonade before, so I thought there’s all sorts of Disney princesses and kids love Disney princesses, so I thought why not be a blueberry princess,” Madison said.
Her theme, which she picked out herself, also comes complete with a castle as her lemonade stand.
“Her idea was pretty grand because she wanted a castle and all these new things to go with it,” Theresa said. “We told her that all things add cost and they’re cutting into her profit, so she’s learning that lesson firsthand, which is really good.”
In order to adjust to rising business costs, the princess decided to raise her price of lemonade to $1, but offers refills for 25 cents.
“I was thinking to charge $1 because people have never tried blueberry lemonade before,” Madison said.
Participants in Lemonade Day were also offered a $25 loan from First Community Bank which the blueberry princess herself turned down.
“They were giving out $25 loans to the kids so they could teach the process of how you go to the bank and talk to a banker to get a loan,” her mother added. “We asked her if she wanted to get a loan for your stand and she said ‘No, because I don’t want to have to pay it back.’
“I said ‘OK, well that’s good. At least you understand that you have to pay it back.’”
She will also be donating a portion of her earnings to the Cattery Cat Shelter and Portland Christian Center church.
Now that the project is over, it has only stirred up more business ideas for the youngster, who plans on starting her bakery one day which will, more than likely, sell her own brand of blueberry lemonade. She also plans on continuing in the lemonade business and said she will set-up her stand whenever she can to earn a little extra money.
“She is having a lot of fun,” her mother said. “She’s realizing that it’s a lot of work to start a business.”
Madison added, “I’m very excited. I learned how to take care of business and I learned how to make a loan with my parents.”
Her mother replied, “It’s more like a donation. We said she had to pay us back in kisses.”
