While it seems that Aunt Aggie De’s main storefront, located on 311 W. Sinton St., has always been around, the Sinton praline staple isn’t even in its mid-30s yet.
This past weekend, a 34th birthday celebration was held for the store’s iconic squirrel mascot, Agnes, and her famous owner Eleanor Harren.
Harren’s pralines, made using her aunt Aggie De’s praline recipe, have been served to celebrities in the green room at the Sundance Film Festival, won special recognition at the New York summer fancy food show featured by The Washington Post (one of only 27 items out of 180,000 to get recognized), voted Official Best Texas Praline by the “Best of America” television series and has shelf space in Whole Food Markets across the United States.
When asked if she thought the business would be so big and still going when she began in 1987 at the age of 55, Harren simply said, “I guess I did. I just never thought of never doing it.
“Now we’re quite popular,” she laughed.
Aunt Aggie De’s sells more than two million pralines a year, with the exception of 2020.
Aunt Aggie De’s began in Harren’s kitchen in Corpus Christi where she started a catering business. She was trying to get the business off the ground and was hired for a few weddings but it turns out all they wanted were the pralines. She would also make batches and go door-to-door with a basket to businesses all around the area, even as far as San Marcos.
“I told them, ‘You can either sell them, and if you do, pay me for them or if you don’t, eat them.’
“That’s how it started and they all reordered.”
It was when Harren began receiving large orders that a health inspector paid her a visit and said, ‘Eleanor, we found you a place.’
The factory opened just down the road from the future site of the storefront and was soon bustling with local workers – most you have been working there the entirety of the 34 years it’s been opened. They love their jobs so much, the workers call it the sweetest place to work. All three of Harren’s children also worked in some aspect of the business over the years.
“It’s been the same crew for a long time,” Harren said. “So many of them have been there for almost as long as it’s been in existence. That’s been very nice.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, the factory and the storefront closed down for the first time in decades. It was a dark time for the iconic shop with no one sure what was going to happen during the long months that followed.
In September of that year they got the okay to open back up and soon the factory was busy once again – maybe a little too busy as order after order began coming in from those missing the famous treats.
Last December was the company’s biggest December on record.
Harren also recently sold the company to Sinton natives Melanie and Molly Thomas who plan on continuing the long held tradition of making the nation’s favorite pralines and the future couldn’t look sweeter.
“I know it will just continue on as it always has,” Harren said. “We have some pretty good candy makers here,” she laughed.
“Molly and Melanie have my full trust and I know they will continue to make it just as good as it’s always been.”
Agnes, the store’s favorite squirrel mascot will also stay put along with the annual changing of her hats from the birthday one she’s currently wearing, to her original straw hat along with her Sinton Pirate and Santa Claus hats. The ladies said they have plans in the works to maybe expand on her hat collection in the very near future.
Harren will still be around, though she has cut back on the candy tasting a bit, she said she may have a piece for her birthday.
She said she loves the people that live in Sinton and has always appreciated the kindness from those she residents she has known her whole life and those visiting from states near and far who stop by just to see her.
“I absolutely love Sinton,” she added. “It’s the most wonderful place you could ever be.
“I just want to thank everyone for everything.
“There’s no better job than to sell candy.”
