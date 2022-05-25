Denise Flores, the resident activities coordinator at Brookdale Northshore, has a batch of hardworking ladies at her facility. Not only do they have a full list of activities to fill their day, they also knit small hats and blankets and donate them to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
Just last Friday the group of ladies made another donation of nearly 50 knitted hats and more than 50 crocheted blankets and the hospital couldn’t have been more thankful.
Driscoll Children’s Hospital Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Centeno said that the donation came at a great time because even though the hospital receives large donations during Christmas and Easter, it needs more items in between holidays.
She said that the hospital has 191 beds and while they aren’t filled up, they are currently in triple digits as far as the number of patients.
“The third floor is for all the preemie babies, the very, very small, most critical babies and that’s where we will take a lot of these little blankets and the little knitted hats,” she said. “So this is absolutely wonderful.”
Resident Melva Jackson said that a previous hospital volunteer Cheryl Wagner got them started a few years ago and the ladies haven’t stopped since.
“It’s very, very rewarding for us to be able to do something like this for the children,” Jackson said. “I think everyone is capable of helping because this is a very good cause.
“And when the children are sick, they really need our help.
“This is a very special time for us.”
Centeno added that not only do the knitted hats go to the premature babies, they also go to the patient suffering from childhood cancer currently undergoing chemotherapy. There is about 300 patients currently at Driscoll.
“This this clinic is absolutely amazing,” she added. “And the patients are so appreciative of these donations. Thank you so much for your talents because it’s a skill that not everyone has.”
