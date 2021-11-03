Ever since opening Butter’s BBQ in Mathis back in 2017, Andrew Soto has had his sights set on one goal: making the coveted Texas Monthly 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas list.
When he opened up his humble little barbecue stand the list had just come out and showcased another local barbecue favorite, Smolik’s Smokehouse, so he knew he had his work cut out for him.
Four years later, the latest list of top 50 barbecue joints is out and Butter’s BBQ grace the pages of Texas Monthly for the first time.
When he first started, Soto said quitting his $70,000 a year industrial plant job to go into the barbecue business full-time was a no-brainer, but that doesn’t mean it was an easy decision.
Soto said, “People that are congratulating me now are telling me, ‘Man, when I saw you out there the first time I thought what the hell is this kid doing?’ I’ll tell you what, I thought the same thing,” he laughed.
“It was my stubbornness that came into play. I just wanted to see if we could make a living doing this. This is my job. It’s a little unorthodox, but it’s what feeds myself and feeds my family and they’re able to make a living off this.
“We like to cook. We like to feed people. It’s been in the family forever. My dad had Soto’s Tacos and some of my first memories are of growing up in the restaurant – literally, in the restaurant just helping out.”
Soto said that he and his other pitmaster, Robert Rodriguez, just put their head down and worked hard for four years to try and make the list. Soto said there were times when they weren’t even sure if they would be able to make enough to stay open or just watching people pass the little barbecue spot by in droves, which he said was frustrating, but the pit was always lit and the smoke never stopped flowing.
“There were times where we weren’t perfect, sometimes we were late or things weren’t working right,” Soto said. “It was tough but it’s just through trial and error that you learn these things and you figure things out along the way. You figure out better methods to what works and what doesn’t work for you.
“I think not making the top 50 the first time and not qualifying was the best thing that ever happened to us because it gave us incentive to work hard, put our heads down for the next four years and really strive towards what is a really obtainable goal.”
It all seemed worth it when his alarm went off last Monday morning and he picked up his phone to look for his name on the new top 50 list.
And he found it.
Of the 50 barbecue joints on the list, 29 are new restaurants, with Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn stating at the beginning of the list, “There’s a new generation of Texas pitmasters in town, many of whom aren’t satisfied with doing things the same old way. (Though fear not, staunch traditionalists: many are.)
He added, “Is Texas barbecue losing its soul, as some might fear? No. The staples aren’t going anywhere, and the rising generation of pitmasters prepares them as well as – and often better than – anyone ever has. The up-and-comers aren’t erasing anything; they’re adding to what we have and paying tribute to our culinary heritage by reinvigorating it.”
The joint that took the No. 1 spot on the list, Goldee’s, actually opened in February 2020, so it shows the shift in new barbecuers like Soto taking over the Texas barbecue scene.
“It’s not about just giving them food,” Soto said. “You show them who you are, what you’re about, your culture, so that to me goes beyond food, it goes beyond the barbecue, and to just be able to make a living off of it and to be where we are now, it’s incredible.
“It shows that all the persistence really worked. We knew we could work hard for four years, and if we did we would have a chance.
“And sure enough that’s exactly what happened.”
Now Soto is dealing with new challenges: how to handle the influx of business that’s sure to follow and, of course, the haters.
While most restaurants will extend their hours or days open, Soto is actually looking into being open only on weekends. Currently Butter’s is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays but says there are plans to cook more less often. While it may seem unorthodox, he’s following a tradition many barbecue joints follow.
“My phone has not stopped going off,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of people congratulating us on making the list, and then on the other side we’re getting a lot of people talking trash.
“We try not to let that bother us but it’s still there but it’s going to be there.
“It is what it is.”
Truth BBQ (No. 3 on the list) owner Leonard Botello IV told Soto, “If you don’t have haters and somebody’s not talking (expletive), then you’re not doing something right.
“He’s already been on the list for the past four years, so he’s dealt with all that for years. He’s said it’s never going to go away so I have to take it with a grain of salt, I guess.”
The future of Butter’s is unclear at the moment. With plans of expansion floating around his head, Soto, along with his family, are simply basking in the glow of making it on the famous list for now. Speaking with him last week, he was beginning to prep for what could be a busier than normal weekend – all with a smile on his face.
“There were a lot of places that qualified but they just didn’t make it on the list,” Soto said. “So to be one of the places that did land on there is just a blessing.
“Even if we didn’t make it, we’d still be here. We’d still be cooking and we’d be working hard for the next four years. I would’ve been devastated but upset for a day or two, then we all would’ve just got back to work because you know what I have? I still have kids to feed. I have bills to pay, I have we employees that need to work.
“We love cooking, that’s the reason we’re here, and I’m glad they enjoyed the food as much as we enjoyed cooking it.”
