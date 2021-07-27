Residents – and, of course, their children – know Mr. Kippy, aka Charles Edge, from storytime at the county libraries or from visiting their schools during the pandemic. But he has a whole other audience across the bay who recognize him from his big screen performances during the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project competition.
The project is open to anyone wanting to make a 4- to 8-minute movie over seven days. In 2019, Edge made three, and while he filmed two for this year’s competition, he was only able to submit one due to editing issues on the other.
“Spacemen and Galaxy Gals” is the title of his official entry this year, and, yes, it is a science fiction comedy, and he was able to use real actors for his film. The city of Portland also helped out and allowed him to use its senior center as the bridge of his spaceship.
“I was supposed to direct this one, but I ended up being an actor in it,” Edge said. “So I’m there with my space furry puppet thing, and I can’t see the camera – I can’t see anything.
“And while I was there, just like with all my other projects, people weren’t showing up, so I got a guy from the senior center who was playing dominoes, and he ended up in the movie,” he laughed.
Edge also had some help from some very famous friends. Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, who can be seen on the CBS TV show “FBI” played a character in his short film along with her husband and New York-based voice actor Jake Daehler.
“Every summer they travel down to visit her mom so I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to have them be captains of the ship,’” he added.
Luckily, they agreed and, with a fuzzy alien puppet, his crew was set.
When asked why Edge continues to make films every year, he replied, “It gives you a chance to experiment and it’s kind of like an assignment. It’s like, ‘I’ve got to finish this, I can’t procrastinate I have to finish this film even if it kills me.’”
Edge has so far made 19 films for CC7D over the years.
While writing, shooting, scoring and editing a short film in seven days is a task into itself, with many filmmakers unable to complete their projects, Edge looks forward to it every year.
“I had fun,” he said. “It’s always stressful, but it was fun.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•