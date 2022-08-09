Over the past six years Cheniere Energy has grown to become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States and the second largest operator globally. They currently account for 10% of the global LNG capacity.
However, during that time the local residents have voiced concerns over what area industry is doing to make sure the air quality remains safe and is monitored correctly.
With Cheniere applying for an amendment to Air Quality Permit Number 105710, which would authorize a modification to operations at their Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility located in Gregory and construction of seven mid-scale trains about to begin, the question has risen once again – what are they doing to maintain air quality?
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) documents on the permit amendment state, “Through operating experience, including the initial startup of Train 3, it has been observed that the vent gas rates to the wet and dry flares are greater than represented in the previous amendment. This amendment application is being submitted to addresses this additional flare vent gas.”
What that basically means is that the original flaring emissions the Cheniere facility was permitted for ended up being more than they expected once they fired up all three trains, so now it needs to make sure the facility is in fact permitted for those emissions.
That doesn’t look good for the LNG company, but they are making sure it doesn’t happen again.
Also, keeping in its good faith commitment to the area residents, Cheniere held a public meeting in June at the Portland Community Center to listen to any concerns the public had about the new permit amendment.
“So one of the topics in the Coastal Bend and in Portland that we know is a conversation out there – and we want to be involved in the conversation – is air quality,” Cheniere Vice President for State Government and Community Affairs Matt Barr told the Portland City Council last month. “Cheniere has put in place what is called QMRV which is to quantify, monitor, report and verify.
“This is something where we want to take a look at measuring what the emissions are and all the different facets of the lifecycle for a cargo of LNG. We worked with upstream producers to look at monitoring and getting baseline measurements on methane emissions from wells sites and then we’re currently in the process of working with our midstream partners and looking at methane and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions from compressor stations and from pipelines.”
Barr said they are also looking at gas emissions that occur when shipping LNG along with emissions from their site to get a baseline on what its emissions profile looks like to try and maintain air quality using technology such as satellite imagery, aerial flyovers with drones, lidar (Light Detection and Ranging radar which is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges) and air station monitors.
“We’re working with the University of Texas in Austin, Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State University so when we’re looking at the data, that there is quality assurance, there is quality checks on this data that is running through those academic institutions,” Barr added. “We want to be able to look at what our emissions profile and have it backed up by science and backed up by data.”
The information is available for the public to see, and is published directly from Texas A&M Austin without industry involvement, at gpair.ceer.utexas.edu. That website is sponsored by Cheniere and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) and included information from three air-monitoring stations in the Gregory-Portland area.
The website states, “The leadership of the Gregory-Portland Independent School District recognized the need for a single website to host, report and provide analyses of the data from all three stations. This website serves that purpose and provides a single location to report the data that is publicly accessible, easy to use and easily understood.”
The website also stated that the objective of the air monitoring stations is to measure the ambient outdoor air quality 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep the community informed of the air quality status as development continues to occur over time in the area. For any concerns, residents can call 888-371-3607 or email community@cheniere.com.
Barr also said that Cheniere is working with local partners, like the Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership, which monitors Nueces and San Patricio Counties, and also paid to help calibrate their monitors to their own state-of-the-art system.
“We want to make sure that if we are wanting to look at the data, look at the science behind what we’re talking about, that we’re all looking at the same information there,” Barr said. “That’s important. This was something we wanted to do.”
Portland City Manager Randy Wright said that it is important to maintain air quality in the area so Portland can remain looking as attractive as it does without having vapor recovery boots and other bulky emission items like Houston which can become eyesores.
“We have a critical need to understand the quality of our air shed in both San Patricio and Nueces County and that’s why this is so important,” Wright said. “Cheniere has been a good partner in making sure that they’re doing everything they can to keep that air shed clean.
“So this entire discussion about air quality, and we really appreciate all the efforts they are doing.”
