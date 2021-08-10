Industrial growth in San Patricio County is of course affecting numerous cities in the area, but possibly none more than the small city of Gregory. The town is getting a new municipal complex which is one of the biggest projects Gregory has ever seen.
Besides the massive overpass being constructed at its main intersection, the volunteer fire station, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, has been torn down and the 40-year-old city hall/police station complex is getting a major overhaul.
It was all made possible through $5 million of funding from CKJV, a joint venture consisting of Kiewiet – a construction, mining and engineering company – and Chiyoda – a Japanese engineering company. CKJV is one of the construction contractors for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), which is a joint venture of ExxonMobil and SABIC building a petrochemical facility in Gregory that is on schedule for startup later this year.
The 5,000-square feet Gregory municipal complex was announced in 2019 and will include two buildings. The project finally broke ground July 28 at its location at 308 Ayers St., across from Our Children’s Park in Gregory, which serves as the heart of the city.
“As the community and our staff have grown, we have outgrown the space,” Gregory Mayor Jeronimo Garcia said. “The new municipal complex will include a city hall and fire station that will not only support city staff and civic activities, but will include a community center.
“The community center will offer residents, businesses and community partners space to learn, work and come together.”
Mayor Garcia also said CKJV has promised to build the fire department first because it was important to Gregory to have a station out of which to work.
Kiewit’s executive sponsor for CKJV Paul Geldmeier said, “We commend the city of Gregory and GCGV on their commitment to the community and their leadership in making the new municipal complex a reality.
“We are proud to contribute to such an important project that will have a lasting impact on the city.”
CKJV designed and will construct the complex with Structure Tone serving as the general contractor for the project. Completion is targeted for fall of 2022.
“This complex represents the future,” Garcia said. “Future opportunity. Future growth. This complex will be a point of pride for Gregory. We are excited to see it coming to life.”
GCGV Site Manager Paul Fritsch added, “GCGV and its team are here to make a positive difference. We are not only building this world-class petrochemical facility, but bringing our construction contractors to the table to help right here in Gregory.
“It’s donations of scale like this one, and smaller fundraisers from the hearts of our hard-working crews that are making huge impacts throughout the Coastal Bend.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•