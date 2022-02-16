The city of Corpus Christi is looking to step across the bridge into San Patricio County to snag as many workers, and taxes, as it can.
Housing market
During last week’s Corpus Christi’s City Council meeting, council members voted to authorize a developer participation agreement with MPM Development LP to reimburse the developer up to $867,649.76 for construction of off-site stormwater improvements for a planned residential and commercial development – Royal Oak Future Units – to be located on Rand Morgan Road, south of Leopard Street in the Calallen/Annaville area.
This project is a reimbursement agreement between the city and the development group that is targeting Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) workers and their families with 218 new homes to be built down the road from San Patricio County.
County Judge David Krebs said at the State of the County Luncheon that the county is hard at work with new developments as housing is a key issue the county is tackling.
While numerous county development projects have been announced – and plenty more on the horizon – it seems as if Nueces County is jumping on the bandwagon to house workers in their city as fast as they can.
“This is a great economic development project that the mayor and the City Council have endorsed,” Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said. “This will be the second (project) and there’s a third one in the works.
“The goal of the mayor and councilors is to help incentivize construction of housing in this area of the community for potential homes for individuals working at Steel Dynamics.
“We know those hardworking families need a good place to stay with a high quality of life and we want them to come to our city.”
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) President and CEO Iain Vasey also said at the meeting that with SDI having 600 employees at their site alone, when you factor in the other companies coming in, there could be an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 employees at the site.
“About 50% of them are probably going to be living primarily in your Calallen area, and they’re going to account for almost $7.5 million in extra spending,” Vasey told the Corpus Christi City Council. “Plus you’re going to sell (SDI) water at between 5 and 6 million gallons a day, so that’s about $6.5 million dollars in revenue every year from Steel Dynamics, so you wonder what the revenues from these other projects are going to be.
“We are in the steel business in a very big way in this region and your residents here in Corpus Christi, I think of those jobs as our jobs. I want our kids to get those jobs and are our neighbors to get those jobs. We’re going have to do some things with (Del Mar College), we’re going to have to do something with the (Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi) to scale up the training programs.
“We’re in a very, very strong position.”
The business of boom
Corpus Christi annexed San Patricio County land back in 2019, a portion that houses the $14 billion liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy Inc. export facility. Vasey said that during their 10-year tax abatement agreement, originally set by San Pat County before the annexation, Corpus will be receiving more than $70 million in taxes and fees.
“In 2030, the abatement programs and incentives will roll off and they will pay you, the city of Corpus Christi, through the industrial district. And the industrial district is really important because you don’t have to provide services.
“You collect 62.5% of the revenues and you don’t have to provide fire, police, parks – you don’t have to do anything.
“So you’ve got these industrial districts that are essentially a cash cow.”
San Patricio County won’t be hurting too badly from the situation, though. The CCREDC projects that, in 10 years, San Pat will be looking at a net taxable value of more than $885 million, then more than $2 billion in 20 years.
When it comes to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures and ExxonMobil/SABIC, located in Gregory, Vasey said he projects about one-third of the nearly 700 employees will be or are already living in Corpus Christi which will account for almost $32 million in taxes and fees over the 10-year period.
“So between Exxon and Cheniere by themselves, in 2032, Corpus Christi will be collecting $62 million a year out of just those projects.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•