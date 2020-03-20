PORTLAND – It’s been in the news daily – the coronavirus – which is what everyone knows it by, but the official name is COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).
The virus is spreading throughout the world and is impacting everything from Hollywood films and their actors (get well soon Tom Hanks) to the global stock market and national sporting events with the NBA canceling its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
To say it’s a big deal is putting it mildly.
Virus in numbers
When medical institutions begin crunching the numbers and releasing data they’ve collected so far, the mass hysteria seems to be unwarranted and the virus may be more of a inconvenience than an actual threat.
“First of all, here’s what you need to know – number one, wash your hands and number two, if you’re sick, stay home,” San Patricio County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley said at a Portland Chamber of Commerce event. “That’s it. Wash your hands. If you’re sick, stay home.”
Mobley said that worldwide, as of March 9, there have been 113,000 cases of the COVID-19 and nearly 4,000 deaths as of publication. In the U.S. this flu season, there have been 32 million cases of flu with 18,000 deaths, 105 of those being children. No child related deaths from COVID-19 have been reported.
Social disruption
Mobley said the virus is more of an extreme social disruption than anything else.
“It is no different than the other viruses we’ve had. This is not our first rodeo,” Mobley added. “H1N1 (influenza A virus) and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) back in 2003 mirrors this virus and were also coronaviruses.”
Mobley also said that they have no cases of the virus in the county right now, but they also have not been able to test for it either. With Governor Greg Abbott and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) recently announcing Corpus Christi as one of its new test sites, Mobley said we’ll soon find out that it is in the county and has been here for quite some time.
“It’s OK. It’s no big deal,” the doctor said. “We know it’s coming and it’s going to spread throughout the nation. I think we’re up to 43 states, certainly by the end of the month, and probably by the end of the week, we will find it in all 50 states. And again, it’s just another virus. It’s one of many.”
The Portland chamber added that it has no intentions of canceling or postponing Windfest either because it’s an open air festival. They do have portable handwashing stations throughout the festival and are adding more hand sanitizing stations as well.
Death threat
While Mobley said it’s a simple virus like the flu, it still can cause alarm for those older than 70 and those with immune disorders or have immune deficiencies due to cancer or HIV.
He pointed to the 19 deaths in the Washington nursing home a few weeks back as an example where the virus spread to the older residents and younger workers, but the workers lived.
“If you have immune problems, then this time of year you need to be careful. Again, flu is a much greater risk, but it would be good to be wise about that and not unnecessarily expose yourself.”
Cancel culture
With schools around the country being closed and public events like concerts being canceled, Mobley said he’ll only implement that in the county should the government step in and tell him to do so.
He gave the reason for this because back when the county was dealing with H1N1, they followed Corpus Christi’s lead and canceled school.
“Corpus had one case so they canceled their schools,” Mobley said. “Does anyone remember where all the kids went?
“To the mall.
“So canceling school, canceling events really doesn’t work. Again, we may have social and political pressure to do something like that, but from a medical standpoint, folks are going to be out and about.”
Mobley added that quarantining doesn’t work either. If it did, the virus wouldn’t be spreading across the nation at the rate it is.
Odem Intermediate did recently cancel a field trip to the Corpus Christi airport out of concern for their students safety since people are still traveling from around the country.
Masked approach
Another thing the doctor said was that masks don’t work. While some high-end ones can keep people from getting the virus, most of the over-the-counter ones don’t.
“We wear masks during surgery so we don’t cough on the appendix, okay?” Mobley joked. “We don’t wear masks so the patient doesn’t infect us. It doesn’t work that way. So masks are worthless unless you’re sick, but then please put one on so you don’t get someone else sick.”
He also urges people to wash their hands more than using just hand sanitizer because soap and water works best.
The end is near
With flu season peaking usually around Valentine’s Day every year, Mobley expects COVID-19 to peak around the middle of April before slowly going away all together.
But until that time, the doctor urges everyone to wash their hands with soap and water and if someone is sick, stay home.
“Again, I’m guarantying it’ll hit all 50 states by the end of the week once we can test for it.
“It’s out there and it’s probably here and in Corpus Christi.
“I guarantee you by the end of spring break, it’s going to be here.”