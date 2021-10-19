With less than two weeks before early voting is set to begin, San Patricio County Health Authroity Dr. James Mobley and Ron Jorgensen have been making the rounds attempting to educate the county on their hospital district plans, which is one of the featured ballot items.
At last week’s Portland City Council meetings, the issue came to a head, spiking arguments for and against a hospital district from not only city council members, but city officials and residents alike.
For starters, hospital districts are created in areas where health care access is limited and other health care providers had shown little interest in developing services. Since 1981, there have been five hospitals in or near San Patricio County: one in Sinton, one in Taft, two in Aransas Pass and one in Rockport.
The last of those five, in Aransas Pass, closed in 2019 after suffering damages by Hurricane Harvey.
While mostly everyone in the county is in agreeance about the need for the hospital, they do not see the need to have one being paid for by county residents or voting on one without knowing the location of the proposed hospital itself.
“I’ve looked at the need for a hospital within San Patricio County, and tried to find a way to make one come about,” Mobley said. “I contacted Dr. Nancy Dickey, she’s the former president of Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute (RCHI) that helps either dying rural hospitals or helps us build them.
“She did an evaluation of our area and determined, based on our population size, we needed 250 beds and offered to work with us to do that – all she wanted was $100,000, which I didn’t have in my pocket at the time.”
Mobley then concluded, along with Jorgenson, that the only way to get a hospital in the county would be to create a hospital district which would charge county residents a tax of about a 10 cents for every dollar, which could be raised to no more than 30 cents should building a hospital cost more.
“I owe it to my county to give my best effort to bring a hospital back here,” Mobley said, adding that since 2017 he has spent nearly $30,000 out of his own pocket to do research to try and figure out the best way to get a hospital in the county. Jorgenson said he’s also paid nearly $20,000 out of his own pocket to get more information.
The proposed microfacility would be 48,000 square feet, have 25 beds with six to eight intensive care units, four surgical suites and an emergency room.
If the item passes by voters in November, a temporary hospital board will be appointed by county commissioners before May 2022 elections, where the public can then vote on a permanent board of directors.
The real concern is where to put the facility on the county’s 50-mile long footprint.
Portland Councilman Bill Wilson, who has served as a public member of the Christus Spohn Health Network board and recently spent a week in Spohn hospital, “I don’t claim to have any expertise in medicine, or hospitals. I have a son who’s a doctor and I have partners in real estate that are doctors and I have friends that are doctors, so I’ve been exposed to a lot of this.
“One of the things I do know from visiting with friends, family and partners is that hospitals, and correct me if I’m wrong, I’m going to make some statements here and I don’t want to make any mistakes, but hospitals are a lot like hotels, from a financial viability point of view. You have to fill a certain number of beds to keep operational. Is that accurate?”
Mobley answered, “Most of the money that comes into a hospital, comes from the government in the form of Medicare and Medicaid, some portion will be private pay, that’s increasingly small, so the government, in one way or another is involved in probably 90% of hospital finance.”
Wilson then reiterated that in order to get Medicaid or Medicare from patients, they would need to fill those beds.
Mobley agreed.
Wilson continued, “Anecdotally speaking, from my observations, it appears to me, looking countywide, that if you compare Portland with Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Taft, Sinton and Odem that there are as many healthcare professionals that live and work in Portland as there are in those other cities combined.
“Do you think that’s a reasonable observation on my part?”
Mobley said that he didn’t have the data to answer that statement and Wilson added that most health care professionals live in the areas they serve, leaving Portland the only viable option for a hospital in his opinion. He said that if a hospital was to be located in Sinton, Portland residents would rather travel to Corpus Christi because the travel time would be shorter. Even more so if the hospital was to be located in Mathis or Odem.
He said that voters not knowing where the hospital would go before the item appears on the ballot would be detrimental to county residents as a whole because Portland residents would be paying for a hospital with their taxes and not using the facilities.
The hospital district in Refugio County is also the basis for many of the comparisons for the proposed hospital, even though their populations vary by nearly 20,000. The Refugio hospital has 20 beds, which only 1% are occupied at any given time, but their outpatient services such as labs and X-rays are outsourced.
Healthcare professional and Portland resident Debbie Lyro said that those types of facilities already exist in Portland. She also asked how often the taxes could be raised toward that 30-cent threshold over the years, especially after the bids come in for the cost of construction, and who gets to say how much ad valorem taxes get raised.
In an effort to be transparent, the city of Portland has been looking at getting a hospital of its own.
“Providing our citizens with the kinds of services and amenities they want and need is our primary focus,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said in a statement. “A hospital for Portland has been a goal we have been working on for several years. We are engaged in ongoing discussions with providers to ensure that happens.”
With so many questions left on the floor with no clear answers, the hours-long discussion only left one question on everyone’s mind, “Do the county residents need to fund a hospital?”
That will ultimately be left up to San Patricio citizens.
With early voting set to kick off Oct. 18, the residents will have their chance to speak out at the polls and define how the county will move forward – with or without a hospital district.
