SINTON – San Patricio County is again reaching out to Nueces County officials for what they call a necessary request – another seat on the Corpus Christi Port Authority Commission.
In a letter addressed to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales from San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, and signed by local mayors, it outlines the need for another seat on the board and why it deserves to have two.
Port commissioners serve staggered three-year terms without pay. Three are appointed by the Corpus Christi City Council, three by Nueces County commissioners, and one by San Patricio County commissioners.
“In 2018, the San Patricio Coalition for Port Governance was formed with the goal of establishing fair and proportional representation for San Patricio County on the Corpus Christi Port Authority Commission,” the letter stated.
“The city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County each have three seats on the Port Commission. San Patricio County, the epicenter of current and future Port-related growth in the Coastal Bend, has only one seat on the Port Commission. Given that more than $45 billion in Port-related industrial development has occurred in San Patricio County, we have asked for a more equitable distribution of Port commission appointments.”
Krebs said that this is the most opportune time to request a seat on the board because there’s currently a vacancy.
Wayne Squires resigned from the board in December after he claimed to have graduated from Pennsylvania State University but the school was not able to verify that he has a degree. Retired banker Al Jones was appointed to take his seat at a Feb. 18 commissioners court hearing.
Richard Bowers announced he was stepping down at that very same meeting, creating yet another open seat. Bowers was appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in 2015 and his current term was due to expire at the end of 2021. He is the longest-serving port commissioner to date and said he was moving to Nebraska with his wife to be closer to family.
“We’ve been trying to get another Port Commissioner to represent San Pat County and now is the perfect time to do that,” Krebs said. “Now’s the most opportune time to look at it.
“In the letter I think we’ve pretty well stated that when you pull Corpus Christi out of Nueces County, pull Portland out of San Pat County, we still have enough population to where we’re the same. We can balance that act.”
So while the numbers seem to add up, especially when it comes to the money coming into San Patricio County and the growing industry on this side of the bay, why are Judge Canales and the commissioners pushing back?
“I wish I knew,” Krebs added. “I wish I really knew.”
Krebs said the only answer he’s ever gotten on the matter was ‘You don’t need one. You have one and you don’t need any more.’
“All the businesses is over here, it’s happening over here,” Krebs continued. “The city of Corpus will have three, Nueces County will have two and we will have two and have more representation on their subcommittees, especially on the long range committee. That’s where we need some more representation for this county.
“We really don’t know about some things they’re doing until it’s a done deal.
“It’s just fair representation.”
Krebs said that as the county goes into the 2021 Legislative Session, they would like to have consensus with all three parties involved to get it passed. He said he believes the Corpus Christi City Council and Mayor Joe McComb finally see what San Pat County needs and are on his side.
“I think it makes sense to everybody,” Krebs continued. “I think the people that I talk to in Nueces County, it makes sense to them as well. It just doesn’t make sense to the commissioners and the judge over there.”
Krebs said he hopes sending the letter out to every media outlet in the area can help get him some answers about why San Pat County shouldn’t have another seat.
Calls to Judge Canales were not returned.
“We have much to be thankful for in our Coastal Bend,” Kreb’s letter continued. “But our future shines brightest when all share in the vision and in the stewardship of our region. We are asking for your leadership in helping to bring the region together for an even brighter future.”