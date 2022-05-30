Gregory restaurant Sarcastic Susie’s sees its fair share of beach-goers from Dallas, Austin and as far away as Chicago. Restaurant owners Mike and Angela Arevalo said they see people from all over and when they head to the beach they’re so excited they rarely pay attention to the signs along Corpus Christi beaches that warn of rip currents.
So when they heard the story of Je’Sani Smith and what his mother has accomplished since, they knew they had to act.
On April 11, 2019, eight days after his 18th birthday, Smith was swept away by a rip current at Whitecap beach in Corpus Christi. Even though he was a strong swimmer, the young man was no match for the current and drowned.
His father and mother, Terry and Kiwana Denson, would later start the Je’Sani Smith Foundation to help spread the message about the dangers of coastal hazards in hopes to save lives. The foundation is designed to provide education, awareness and water skills training on beach safety, seaward-flowing water currents and other coastal hazards.
“We contacted her and wanted to bring her out here because we get a lot of customers from out of town,” Mike said. “We figured if we got her here, a lot of people can learn about the currents and it’ll save lives.
“And with her signs, it’s going to educate a lot of our customers heading to the beach.”
Denson showed up at Sarcastic Susie’s last Friday to unveil a pair of posters, one in English and one in Spanish, that tells the story of Smith along with yard signs and beach litter bags explaining what green, yellow and red warning flags mean when it comes to currents.
“One of the reasons we created the foundation, not just because Je’Sani’s fatality, but in that same year we had eight other fatalities and they were like literally weeks after each other,” Denson said. “I just kept watching the news and asking ‘Why is this continuing to happen?’
“I just couldn’t sit back and watch, I had to do something to ensure people were aware of the hidden dangers that are beneath our ocean.”
Advanced Nations Audio Video owner Joe Cruz, Lone Star Crane Service manager Kevin Hendryx and D.J. Scott of Crosswinds Towing all showed up to lend a hand at the ceremony. They also decided to make a few donations to the foundation itself.
“I have young kids too, and I think it’s a really great thing that they’re doing this, to bring awareness to all the kids and everybody,” Hendryx said. “It’s just very unfortunate for what happened to cause an event like this, but now people can learn from it and this can help save lives.”
Denson said she would like to spread the word throughout the community so if any other businesses want litter bags, posters and promotional items can reach out to her at beachsafetyadvocate@gmail.com or message them at www.facebook.com/jesanismithfoundation.
“Just think twice before you decide to get into our oceans because there’s dangers there that you just cannot see,” Denson said. “There’s nothing wrong with getting into the water, you need to guard yourself to ensure that you remain safe.”
