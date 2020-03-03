GREGORY – Steven Davidson can be seen all over the county during numerous events smiling and shaking hands on behalf of Cheniere where he works as their state and local government affairs manager for the Corpus Christi facility.
It was a couple of weeks ago though, listening to him talk with Mathis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adrian Ramirez that sparked a curious interest in Davidson and his path to San Patricio County, which is paved with generosity and kindness for the community.
“Since the early part of my career in the Army, I really had this passion for helping others,” Davidson said. “That’s not a hyperbole or anything. The unit I was assigned to was a Civil Affairs Battalion which was tasked with trying to build relationships with local populations. And I spent a year in Africa doing that with local tribes.
“It was it was a really great experience and opened my eyes to the fact that we as people can make an impact ourselves. It’s not just a big organization or the government, it’s you as a human being that can have an impact.”
Davidson was born in South Carolina, but grew up in Denton. He tried – twice – to finish college before spending eight years in the Army and earned the honor of being selected as Soldier of the Year for Army Times magazine in 2012 and was featured on the cover.
“After the Army, I ended up as a White House intern,” Davidson said. “About a month into my internship, my boss moved on in her career, and I was the only veteran in this office so they asked if I would cover it.
“So my first day no longer being an intern, but covering the space, was a couple days after the Fort Hood shooting. So my first time in the Oval Office and I’m just this community college dropout just back from deployment with President Obama and the VFW, the American Legion, talking about these issues that were a part of veterans lives.
“And that’s really what spurred me to try and get into a place where I can help people and that’s been the journey.”
Davidson left the White House for a bit and eventually did finish college and returned to the Obama administration where he worked at the Department of Energy, where he said he stayed until the very last second of the administration before moving on. He then had a stint working for a friend who had received the Medal of Honor which Davidson calls,
“... an unbelievable experience to be around someone with that character” before finally coming to Cheniere.
“When I was in the government, I went to Cheniere’s Louisiana facility’s opening and then I was here for Corpus’s facility opening, so I’m one of the few employees who was actually at both of our facilities grand openings,” he added.
When he moved to Corpus Christi and began working at the Cheniere facility, he went to talk with the Gregory Volunteer Fire Chief and asked if he could help.
He said when he started, there was only about three or four consistent volunteers at the Taft VFD, but that has now grown to about 15 or so. Along with Cheniere and the Red Cross, they recently installed 150 smoke detectors in homes throughout Gregory.
And while Davidson doesn’t take credit for any number of the things Cheniere has done for local fire departments, he’s definitely there to help out whenever – and however – he can.
“For me personally, it was an opportunity to give back and continue to serve,” Davidson added. “And you know, it’s also been a really great opportunity to get in on the grass roots on ways that I can further help so it’s been a blessing. If I’m being honest with you, it’s those guys and gals that are firefighters in our region, especially volunteers, a lot of them are working 9-5 and spending their weekends or evenings or getting off of work to come and help. There’s something inherently American and Texan about getting a call for help and going to help.
“You have what amounts to the best men and women in our community, the people who break their backs all day providing for their family, yet still answer the call to help some random stranger. And that is, I think, what’s great about who we are as people.
“It fills my spirit just as much as anything else.”
From North Texas to Washington D.C. and now living in south Texas with his girlfriend whom he’s planning on starting a family with, Davidson’s penchant for helping others isn’t slowing down. That can be attributed to his outlook on life, or simply life in general.
“We are only here on Earth for so long and we have opportunities to actually help people and make an impact in people’s lives,” he said. “And that’s one of the things I learned overseas and kind of what I carry with me, is trying to do the most good for the most people while we’re around. Once again, that’s not a hyperbole.
“There’s a lot of people who want to help and there’s a lot of opportunities to help so this has all been just such a blessing.”