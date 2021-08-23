Last week, Vance Dawson IV was laid to rest in Portland. While he is gone, his friends have come forward to remember the kindhearted father, son and hero to many throughout San Patricio County.
The News of San Patricio had a chance to chat with Dawson in 2019 when he was featured for his work during Hurricane Harvey through his company, Dawson’s Recycling and Disposal Inc., in Gregory.
“After (Hurricane) Katrina, I said I didn’t want to really do any hurricane work after that because it’s very devastating,” Dawson said at the time. “But when Harvey hit here, it was in our back door and we did what we had to do.
“We just did our best to serve our community and tried to continue to provide a service that we provided, and everything’s turned out really well.
“It was a very devastating time, but everything has turned out OK.”
He spent 130 days helping the community clean up after the hurricane.
Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart said, “I was not fortunate enough to have known Vance for a long period of time, but I can tell you that he always made me feel like I’d known him forever.
“He was a man of his word and a tremendous supporter of the community including the Portland Chamber of Commerce. Vance’s presence will be missed in the community, but his legacy will go on for many years to come.”
Brandon Brezina, the owner of Brezina’s LLC and a good friend of Dawson, added, “‘Wart,’ aka Vance Dawson IV, was the most generous, kindhearted friend I have ever had. Along with being super business savvy he just knew everything about everything.
“We spent one to two hours a day from 11 to 1 talking about business, politics, gambling, family, friends and when we were going to sell everything and move our families to either Belize, Jamaica, Costa Rica or another tropical place,” he laughed.
“We, along with our families, love tropical places. Shorts, flops and no shirts are how we like to dress with a cold drink in our hand.
“He never met a stranger and never ever missed an opportunity to pick up the lunch tab of a cop or 20 cops. That went for any first responder as well. And he didn’t want them to know.
“It was amazing watching him do it. God bless my buddy, Wart.”
Brezina said on social media that there many people wanting to join him for lunch just as Dawson did, but they had to follow his guidelines to fulfill the experience:
• Phone must ring – a lot
• Be prepared to be gone for one to two hours
• Order one to four appetizers
• Order dessert even if stuffed
• Shake hands firmly and talk to a lot of people
• Flirt and give waitresses hell just like his dad and grandpa did
Apollo Towing Service also took to social media and posted, “Vance Dawson IV was a hard working man, a good friend, and a great father. When an accident occurred, we could always rely on his leadership with Dawson Recycling & Disposal Inc. to clear scenes quickly and efficiently.
“His infectious smile and hearty laugh always lightened the mood on accident scenes, and his presence, wisdom, and experience will sorely be missed. We will mourn his loss and remember his life and the legacy he left behind. We will keep all of his family and team in our thoughts and prayers.”
