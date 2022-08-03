Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate.
The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
The district’s total tax rate has actually declined in the last four years from $1.35 in 2018, $1.26 in 2019 and $1.21 in 2020 to now. There was also no increase to the total tax rate following voter approval of school bonds 2012, 2015 and the still underway $107.7 million bond 2020.
Bond 2020 construction has begun for the Early Childhood Center and AgriScience Facility with groundbreaking ceremonies to be held in the coming school year for new playgrounds at S.F. Austin and T.M. Clark Elementary Schools along with the $29 million All-Purpose Indoor Practice Facility.
Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said the district is able to present this opportunity for voter consideration because of G-PISD’s “unique” financial position.
“Substantial, rapid industrial growth is impacting our tax base, and allowing us to consider school bonds with no increase to total tax rate for this period of time in our district,” Cavazos said. “Local industry currently funds 89% of our tax base – that’s 89 cents per every tax dollar being paid by corporations and businesses operating here in G-PISD.”
Cavazos said the remaining 11 cents per dollar, or 11% of the tax base, is covered by residential contributions.
Some of those residents recently served on a Bond Stakeholder Committee, and recommended that the school board consider this bond election.
Community members Megan Axelsen, Jeanine Peoples and John Sutton presented the committee recommendations to the board on June 13.
“Each member of the committee selected which projects they were passionate about,” Sutton said, “and the diversity of the group was very good – we had parents from every school and various backgrounds, different (activity) groups represented including band, theatre, fine arts, and others. It was a collaborative effort.”
Sutton also said the committee reviewed financial information, which included the district’s tax rate history, credit ratings, and current bond capacity.
The projects listed under the three propositions are as follows:
Proposition A
• Rebuild T.M. Clark Elementary School – $45,492,007
• G-P High School cafeteria additions and renovations –$10,227,858
• Stephen F. Austin Elementary cafeteria renovations – $2,043,905
• Experiential learning additions at elementary campuses – $6,976,388
• Family Resource Center, maintenance and transportation facility – $24,936,331
• New baseball and softball turf fields – $20,392,969
• Deferred maintenance – $2,000,000
• Safety and security – $2,000,000
• All-purpose practice facility – reimbursement resolution – $12,469,638
• Early Childhood Center – reimbursement resolution – $16,442,649
• Agricultural Science Facility – reimbursement resolution – $2,627,275
Proposition B
• Multi-purpose center and fieldhouse – $43,391,906
Proposition C
• New visual and performing arts center, including band hall – $53,590,000
The three reimbursement resolutions listed under Proposition A are included for the reimbursement of additional costs as a result of significant inflation in the construction industry since the original budgets were established to build those facilities (during the 2019-20 school year).
“The school board could have chosen to present a school bond to the community of up to $333 Million without an increase to the total tax rate,” G-PISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Ismael Gonzalez III said. “That is the highest threshold, or 100%, of the district’s current bond capacity with today’s financial position.
“The board decided, instead, to propose a bond of $242 Million which is closer to 50% of current bond capacity.”
School Board President Tim Flinn said the district also completed a comprehensive master facility plan throughout the 2021-22 school year, which included a thorough review of existing facilities.
“We had an outside firm come and review the condition of all of our schools, buildings, and grounds,” Flinn said. “It was eye-opening for us because this firm works with school districts all across the state and nation. So we were able to see how we compared to other districts.
“This master plan was thoroughly reviewed before we thought about whether to ask for voter consideration of this bond election.”
Flinn said the master plan was also reviewed by community members before it was presented to the board in February, and that the board included those findings among the reasons for deciding to vote unanimously (7-0) in favor of calling a school bond election.
Cavazos said the district will be releasing information and holding community meetings to share facts about this bond election in the months ahead.
Information is available online at www.g-pisd.org/bond and questions can be directed to G-PISD Administration at bond@g-pisd.org or by calling 361-777-1091.
“You’ll also find a link to the Bond Stakeholder Committee web page with videos of their recommendation to the board and from meetings,” Cavazos said. “G-PISD’s Master Facility Plan is listed as well, and contact information. Community informational meetings will be scheduled and held beginning in August, where we will provide information about every project listed on the ballot.
“We will continue to be fully transparent, and encourage anyone who has questions or wants to share their feedback to please reach out to us.”
