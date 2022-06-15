Texas has been in mourning for weeks since the school shooting that occurred in Uvalde took the lives of 19 students and two teachers on May 24. The shooting has also had an impact on small communities and school districts across Texas like Mathis.
Just a few days after the horrific shooting, Mathis ISD Intermediate School Assistant Principal David Garcia felt compelled to visit the site and deliver support and prayer for the grieving community.
“As the days went on and I kept learning more about the victims and their families, my heart was just tugging at me to go over there and offer condolences and prayers and just kind of bring some peace for myself,” Garcia said. “I’m not directly involved but because we work with children, it was just very overwhelming for me.”
On May 29, Garcia made the two hour drive to Uvalde to pay his respects and found a small town overrun with support and a healing community.
He said that visitors had to park blocks away from the school and make the trek past neighbors who were helping any way they could, handing out free water and food to visitors from all over the world.
“We had to park a couple of blocks away and as I walked through the streets it resonated even more so because you realize this is like Mathis,” Garcia said. “These people and this community are just like Mathis.
“It just really hit close to home.
“I just couldn’t imagine what those children and those teachers and those staff members were going through during that hour that they were having to deal with the active shooter situation.
“I went from feeling heartache to feeling anger. Why would somebody do something like this to these poor children? They had no reason to be involved in anything like this.”
Garcia said he brought that feeling back to the MISD campus and began to think how this type of tragedy could be avoided in his community. He said that MISD is actively working on integrating changes to make its campuses safer but it needs government support and money so it can have a campus police presence.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been announcing initiatives to help Texas’ schools like calling for special legislative communities to provide solutions to protect Texas school districts and calling for a safety review for public schools.
“I am charging the (Texas School Safety Center) in coordination with the TEA, to develop and implement a plan to conduct random inspections to assess access control measures of Texas school districts,” Abbott said in a letter to the center. “Among other reviews, your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts.
“Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
Garcia said, “Our parents need to know that we’re going to keep their children safe and that we’re going to keep them out of harm’s way. I know that every teacher, faculty and staff member that works for me is going to do anything and everything they can to protect children, but ultimately that may mean that you have to lose your life.
“It’s so unfortunate that education is no longer just about teaching, it’s about surviving.”
Back to his Uvalde visit, Garcia said he was overwhelmed by the support of complete strangers who felt the need to pay their respects to the families of those affected by the tragedy. He said a man who lived in Uvalde told him people were coming from Europe, Canada and all over Texas to show their support.
“It makes me proud to know that people still have a kind heart and loving heart,” he said. “Just seeing all those kinds of acts and overwhelming support is just so humbling. It’s great to see those things in the midst of this tragic massacre, because that really is what it was a massacre. Just to see people coming together, united to share love.
“I just hope my silent presence there will hopefully extend some comfort with prayers and love to people I don’t even know.”
