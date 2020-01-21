One’s about to graduate, one was recently crowned A&H Show Queen and the other is just coming into high school.
Taylor, Trinity and Taryn O’Brien are three Sinton sisters making waves throughout the agriculture world that spans far beyond the San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Show.
But perhaps we should start from the beginning.
Taylor, the oldest of the clan, has been showing for 10 years now. She started out showing goats, then added lambs, then added steers. But for her final year of high school, she’s going back to basics and just showing sheep and goats.
Trinity, who’s a junior, has been showing for nine years and recently won the A&H Show Queen contest – the first time she has ever entered.
Taryn, the youngest sister, is an eighth grader who’s been showing for six years.
Together the O’Brien sisters have shown sheep, goats, steers, pen of two heifers and horses.
Oh, and they always participate in the homemaking show as well.
But that’s not all.
“Were senior San Patricio County ambassadors and Taryn is a junior ambassador,” Trinity said. “Since fifth and sixth grade (Trinity and Taylor) have been doing that and our favorite thing with the ambassadors is putting on the extra special show and we’re really excited about that this year. Helping with the special needs kids show is really cool.
“And this year, since I’m queen, I get to give the awards and take pictures with all the little girls who get super excited.”
Taylor added, “And then me and Trinity are Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassadors.
“So basically we get to do a lot more of what we do at the county level, but at the state level. We talk to people at major livestock shows about what agriculture is.”
Trinity explained that it’s more about advocating for agriculture to people who know about what goes into raising animals as well as learning about farming and ranching.
At the club level, Trinity is the president, Taylor is the vice president and Taryn is the council delegate of Clover T 4-H. And the two oldest are also county council officers who keep all the clubs informed of county events as well as community service projects with the Ronald McDonald House, local Trunk or Treats and the annual Ag in the Classroom event.
Trinity said for Ag in the Classroom they get to teach children about agriculture and animals.
“They’re third graders so some of them think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows,” she said laughing.
As if that wasn’t enough, the girls also hold clinics to help younger members of the show learn and get better at their craft.
“We do a lot of showmanship clinics,” Taylor laughed. “We’ve been showing for nine and 10 years so we have a lot of experience – hours and hours and hours at the barn – so basically what we’ve started doing in the past several years is helping other little kids that are just starting out showing, learn how to show their animals.”
Trinity added, “We’ve had people that taught us how to show and we just kept practicing and working hard at it and so we started working with kids one on one.
“Then eventually we realized that it was helping them do better and they’re having better experiences at the shows, they’re doing better and doing well.”
The sisters have hosted clinics in Jim Hogg and Karnes to Nueces County and everywhere in between.
“Besides the showing aspects, we know that showing has taught us so much about responsibility and leadership and getting these kids to stay in 4-H and FFA,” Trinity said. “That’s our goal, I think, with working with the kids.”
The sisters explained that they began their animal and agriculture endeavors because their grandfather raised horses and cattle with Taylor saying that as soon as she could walk she was riding horses, helping her father check on cows out in the field.
“So once she started me and Trinity realized how cool it was, and wanted to join in” Taryn added.
When they became old enough, Trinity said that at first they wanted to show hogs along with horses, but decided on goats. And since sheep are similar to goats, they came into the mix, then came steers.
Taylor said that once they joined 4-H she discovered that there’s so much more to do in the organization besides just show animals.
“You also have all the leadership roles that you can do and all the community service that you can do,” Taylor said. “And more than that, all the other contests and activities that you can do, too.”
Yes, the girls also do livestock judging where Taylor has gone to state three times and Trinity twice. They’ve also been to nationals in land judging just last year.
Back to the shows, it turns out the girls’ love of all things animal and ag related is paying off.
“I’ve placed second in my class with a goat at (the San Antonio Livestock Show),” Taylor said. “Their classes are about 80 to 200 goats.
“I was second place behind the Reserve Champion of the whole show.
“At the county, I’ve been Grand Champion Lamb, Grand Champion Goat, Reserve Champion Steer. Last year I won the All-Around High Point Saddle for the horse show. I won Overall Showman my freshman year.
“I’ve also placed with different animals at livestock shows in San Antonio, Houston and Austin.”
Trinity has also won multiple shows with her goats and lambs and credits setting smaller goals at first to winning big. First it was just to place, then make the auction then take the top spots at the major shows.
Only nine place in San Antonio and 17 in Houston which means the competition is more than tough.
At the county level, Taryn has won the goat show twice and steer show once.
“Winning the steer show was really cool because before me we had never actually won the steer show, besides Taylor getting Reserve Grand Champion,” Taryn said. “So that was a really cool experience.”
She also placed first in her class in San Antonio, getting to go on into the division with a goat and placed at state fairs in Houston and Austin.
Taylor said that this is all confirmation that hard work pays off.
It also paved a career path as she’s heading to Texas A&M and will seek a degree in ag business. She wants to keep working with animals and helping kids show animals, which she calls her passion.
In closing, the sisters each have different things they want younger kids to learn from their experiences.
“The main thing is that, whether you love animals or you want to just do 4-H, it’s so broad on what you can do now,” Trinity said. “There’s robotics, there’s the food show, the fashion show, STEM – there’s so many different things you can do if you’re not into the livestock part of it.”
Taylor added, “I think it’s worth it because of what all it’s taught us. It’s taught us to set goals and how to work to achieve them. It’s taught us to be responsible and about sportsmanship because we’re not going to win every time. And it’s taught us humility for when we do.
“It’s also taught us to be leaders and to set a good example.”
Taryn added, “A big part of it for me is the meeting new people that you’ll know for the rest of your life.
“It’s really great.”